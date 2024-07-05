David Cronenberg is a connoisseur of genre filmmaking unlike anyone else in the history of the film industry. By tackling subject material that may often been considered too controversial for mainstream filmmakers, Cronenberg has established a precedent for innovation that is relevant to his entire filmography. Of course, his name is now synonymous with the appeal of the body horror subgenre, which he helped to create with his influential work in the 1970s.

What’s most impressive about Cronenberg is the consistency of quality within his work. While most directors hit a point where they’ve definitely peaked, Cronanberg has been actively directing new classics over the course of five decades. The strong reviews for his latest horror film The Shrouds indicate that he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Here are the ten most rewatchable David Cronenberg movies, ranked.

10 ‘Cosmopolis’ (2012)

Starring Robert Pattinson and Paul Giamatti

Cronenberg is often willing to include moments of graphic violence that are disturbing to even the most seasoned horror movie buffs, but he’s also interested in tackling relevant themes about the collapse of human infrastructure. Cosmopolis is a profound science fiction post apocalyptic thriller that serves as a sharp critique of the evils of capitalism. Robert Patttinson gives one of the most ruthless performances of his career as a wealthy magnate who tries to get a haircut in the midst of a social uprising.

Although Cronenberg certainly has an eye for spectacle, Cosmopolis manages to create a foreboding sense of tension, even when it is only contained to the parameters of a single vehicle. Given the film’s willingness to look at social inequity and chaos, Cosmopolis is a timely work of fiction that grows even more rewatchable after recent news events.

9 ‘A Dangerous Method’ (2011)

Starring Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley

While many of his films are based on imaginative worlds that stem from his unique mind, A Dangerous Method allowed Cronenberg to take a look at an interesting chapter in the history of social science. Michael Fassbender, Viggo Mortesnen, and Keira Knightley star in this fascinating biopic about the study of psychoanalysis, sexuality, and mental health trauma when they were all considered “untapped” fields of study.

Cronenberg creates a lively, and surprisingly entertaining examination of the scientific process that shows each of the characters’ personal motivations for pouring so much effort into their research. While the film is worth rewatching purely for the way in which Cronenberg dissects this era of history, it’s also one of the most sharply written and surprisingly emotional projects that he has ever had a hand in crafting. Those expecting a work of “Oscar bait” may be surprised at how inventive A Dangerous Method really is.

8 ‘Naked Lunch’ (1991)

Starring Peter Weller and Ian Holm

Naked Lunch was perhaps the single most challenging film of Cronenberg’s career, as the novel of the same name that it was based on was deemed “unfilmable” before work on the adaptation commenced. It’s easy to see why; Naked Lunch asks its viewers to accept a lot about its strange world, and clearly isn’t interested in corresponding to traditional narrative structure. Nonetheless, Naked Lunch is such a bold work of social satire that perfectly combines the influence of the noir genre that it's worth appreciating for the sake of Cronenberg’s pure boldness.

Naked Lunch may also be one of the most technically impressive works of Cronenberg’s career, as the groundbreaking makeup effects look far better than what could ever be accomplished using computer generated imagery. A strong performance from the remarkable Peter Weller ensures that the viewers also have an emotional hook to connect with the story.

7 ‘The Dead Zone’ (1983)

Starring Christopher Walken and Martin Sheen

If there was ever another creative artist whose skills seemed similar to Cronenberg’s, it was Stephen King, a storyteller also interested in using science fiction and horror to make profound statements about the human condition. The Dead Zone combines Cronenberg’s sinister atmosphere with the creative world building that is common in King’s work. Christopher Walken gives one of the best performances of his career as Johnny, a former teacher who discovers that he has the power to predict the future after a violent car accident nearly claims his life.

The Dead Zone is very rewatchable because of how it addresses themes of political corruption relating to a corrupt candidate (Martin Sheen) who attempts to ramp up a nuclear arms race. Sheen’s terrifying performance and the horrifying prospect of a nuclear conflict make The Dead Zone one of the most eerie projects of Cronenberg’s career.

6 ‘Scanners’ (1981)

Starring Jennifer O’Neill and Stephen Lack

While there’s a few other projects within his filmography that are slightly more rewatchable, Scanners is almost certainly the most influential film of Croneberg’s career. The film addressed themes about government conspiracies and secret societies that began to pop up within the rest of his work; in many ways, it's the perfect “skeleton key” to understanding what inspires Cronenberg as an artist. Of course, the now iconic “exploding heads” death scenes have become the most integral part of the film’s legacy as a horror classic.

Scanners created images so horrifying that they’ve been endlessly parodied by modern comedies. Although the film itself is just as spooky as it was in 1981, it is fun to rewatch Scanners in order to appreciate the parodic takes on the concept in comedy shows like The Big Bang Theory, Family Guy, and Robot Chicken among others.

5 ‘Dead Ringers’ (1988)

Starring Jeremy Irons and Stephen Lack

While he’s often thought of as a visual filmmaker first and foremost, Cronenberg proved that he could get amazing performances out of great actors with his 1988 masterpiece Dead Ringers. The surreal horror film stars Jeremy Irons as twin brothers who work as gynecologists, and begin to suspect that they are both in danger. Irons may have ended up winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Reversal of Fortune, but Dead Ringers is the role that was more deserving of admiration and accolades.

Dead Ringers is worth revisiting in order to appreciate its modern reboot. The notion of revamping one of Cronenberg’s most beloved films seemed preposterous, but the critically acclaimed 2023 miniseries on Amazon Prime Video starring Rachel Weisz was a chilling, graphically violent, and surprisingly nuanced examination of sexual repression in its own right.

4 ‘A History of Violence’ (2005)

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello

While Cronenberg has often steered away from mainstream sensitivities, he did have one collaboration with DC Films when he handled the adaptation of the classic graphic novel A History of Violence. Those expecting a straight-up adventure story with an empowering hero may have been severely disappointed, because A History of Violence is one of the scariest and most violent comic book films ever made. Viggo Mortensen stars as a former hitman who is forced to return to a life of crime after killing a potential robber in self-defense.

Although he has yet to be recognized by the Academy Awards, A History of Violence scored some major Oscar nominations. In addition to a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category (a rare honor for a comic book movie), William Hurt’s terrifying performance as the film’s main antagonist earned him a well deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

3 ‘The Fly’ (1986)

Starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis

The classic horror film The Fly is certainly a fun work of 1950s schlock, but it's not necessarily an all-time great by any stretch of the imagination. However, Cronenberg’s 1986 version of The Fly is easily one of the greatest remakes ever made. Jeff Goldblum delivers a heartbreaking performance as Seth Brundle, a brilliant scientist who begins to transform into an insectoid creature after one of his teleportation experiments goes disastrously awry. Cronenberg took the B-movie concept seriously, and transformed it into a profound and rewatchable analysis of the human spirit.

The Fly succeeds in showing Brundle’s slow lack of humanity, creating emotional hardship because of how strong Goldblum’s performance was. On a technical level, The Fly is one of Cronenberg’s most profound works, as its makeup effects set up a new standard of excellence for the industry moving forward.

2 ‘Videodrome’ (1983)

Starring James Woods and Sonja Smits

Few of Cronenberg’s films have aged quite as well as Videodrome, a film that was at the forefront of analyzing the rise of cult societies and the danger of violence within the media. James Woods stars as a neurotic, sexually repressed video programmer who becomes obsessed with an illicit content stream that screens sequences of graphic torture. It’s only after becoming obsessed with the program that he learns that the footage is not being faked, and is in fact being used by a political activist group to spread discontent and paranoia in society.

Videodrome contains some of the scariest moments of Cronenberg’s entire career, as the concept of losing oneself to a dominant form of media has become very predictive of modern society. Although there’s many distressing scenes of graphic violence, Videodrome is so pointed in its satire that it is worthy of being rewatched many times.

1 ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Naomi Watts

Eastern Promises isn’t just the most rewatchable film of Cronenberg’s entire career, but one of the greatest gangster films ever made. Set in the world of the Russian mafia, Eastern Promises reunited Cronenberg with Mortesen, who stars as an undercover British spy sent to infiltrate a powerful crime family. His mission becomes far more personal when he forms a connection with a nurse (Naomi Watts) who had found evidence linking the mafia patriarch to an abandoned child.

Eastern Promises is best known for its climactic fight scene, which easily stands among the most brutal in film history. However, the shocking plot twists, commentary on toxic masculinity, terrific cinematography, and Academy Award nominated performance from Mortensen make Eastern Promises the most purely entertaining film of Cronenberg’s career. While there’s been constant rumors about a sequel, Eastern Promises concludes in a very satisfying way that does not require continuation.

