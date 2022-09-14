Body horror master David Cronenberg is one of the most creative directors at work today. For more than five decades, he's been cranking out intelligent, boundary-pushing thrillers like Videodrome and Spider. His more dramatic features, especially A History of Violence and Eastern Promises, are also excellent and see him taking his razor-sharp observations to issues of violence and morality in the modern world. Cronenberg is obsessed with mortality, identity, and the human condition, and he explores these themes mercilessly in his work.

Cronenberg has had a massive influence on later generations of filmmakers, but he was also once a budding storyteller finding inspiration from other directors. In interviews, Cronenberg has mentioned many movies that influenced him or that he enjoyed. Most of them are dark, experimental (often sci-fi) tales that have a lot in common with his work, but a few may be somewhat surprising.

13 'The Blue Lagoon' (1949)

Directed by Frank Launder

"There’s a movie called Blue Lagoon, which was really scary for me as a kid," Cronenberg told IndieWire. He's referring to the 1949 British version, not the 1980 adaptation starring Brooke Shields. It's a romantic adventure about two young children, Emmeline (Jean Simmons) and Michael (Donald Houston), who survive a shipwreck in the South Pacific.

In the classic 1940s movie, the children are marooned on a lush tropical island and they must learn to fend for themselves and adapt to the island's idyllic yet challenging environment. As they forge a new haven, their friendship deepens with age and it blossoms into a romantic connection. Cronenberg has cited the movie as an influence, saying, "The two kids are totally alone and have to invent their own culture. That was the part that was terrifying — separation from parents."

12 'Spirits of the Dead' (1968)

Directed by Federico Fellini, Louis Malle, and Roger Vadim

Spirits of the Dead is a must-see anthology film comprising three segments, each based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and directed by three different filmmakers: Federico Fellini, Louis Malle, and Roger Vadim. Cronenberg was particularly fond of the segment directed by Fellini, which he named as one of his all-time favorite films.

This part follows a troubled English actor (Terence Stamp) who is invited to Rome to star in a film adaptation of one of Poe's stories. There, he experiences macabre visions, and his inner demons come out to haunt him. The boundaries between his world and the dreamlike begin to crumble, resulting in a heartbreaking meeting with the girl during a frantic car chase through the Roman streets.

11 'Personal Shopper' (2016)

Directed by Olivier Assayas

Personal Shopper is an atmospheric thriller featuring one of Kristen Stewart's strongest performances. She plays Maureen, a young American living in Paris and working as a personal shopper for a high-profile celebrity. However, her real purpose in the city is to communicate with the spirit of her deceased twin brother, Lewis.

Desperate for a sign from him, Maureen finds herself entangled in a series of eerie events after she starts receiving mysterious text messages from an unknown sender. Stewart's nuanced portrayal of Maureen, a character navigating a complex web of grief and vulnerability, was lauded by critics. Cronenberg said that Personal Shopper was "one of the movies that convinced me to ask Kristen Stewart to be in Crimes of the Future."

10 'Strange Days' (1995)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Ralph Fiennes stars in this sci-fi thriller as Lenny, a former cop turned black market dealer of technology. One of the most prized devices lets people record their memories and feelings for others to experience. Lenny comes across a recording by a young woman named Iris (Brigitte Bako) showing her being attacked and murdered, so he sets out to find her killers.

Strange Days was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and co-written by James Cameron. Still, despite this star power, it was a major box office flop, grossing just $8 million against a $42 million budget. Strange Days has since gained a small cult following. While not a masterpiece, the film is an intriguing '90s vision of a dystopian future. Cronenberg said it was “one of the movies that convinced me I should work with Ralph Fiennes.”

9 'Altered States' (1980)

Directed by Ken Russell

Researcher Edward Jessup (William Hurt) investigates altered states through experiments involving sensory deprivation tanks and hallucinogens. He begins having bizarre visions, which he suspects are primal memories. His experiments transform him more and more until he eventually evolves into an ape-like proto-human, with terrible consequences.

Praised for its bold horror elements, Altered States sees Russell's direction shine. He masterfully handles intricate material, injecting the film with his signature visual style. During a visit to Paris' JM Videoclub, Cronenberg said that he liked Altered States because it was made by an unusual combination of people who he wouldn't have expected to work on a sci-fi project, specifically Women in Love director Ken Russell and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky, who wrote Sidney Lumet's Network.

8 'Winter Kept Us Warm' (1965)

Directed by David Secter