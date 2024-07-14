David Cronenberg is easily one of the greatest horror filmmakers of all time. While the last decade has seen the emergence of modern horror artists like Jordan Peele, Mike Flanagan, Alex Garland, and Robert Eggers, Cronenberg has been terrifying audiences with his horrific body horror films since the 1970s. He has many very rewatchable gems that are remembered as modern-day classics by cinephiles.

Cronenberg’s career has been defined by his willingness to go to extreme lengths that many other filmmakers would not. Body horror has become a popular subgenre of horror thanks to Cronenberg’s influence, even though many of his films are so violent that casual audiences may be entirely opposed to seeing them. Nonetheless, there’s an artistry to Cronenberg’s work that makes it worthy of consideration, as none of his films are purely “shock value.” Here are the ten most violent David Cronenberg movies, ranked.

10 ‘Dead Ringers’ (1988)

Starring Jeremy Irons and Stephen Lack

Image via 20th Century Fox

Dead Ringers is one of the most disturbing Cronenberg films because it explicitly details the concept of doppelgängers and misconstrued identities. The film is best remembered for the tremendous performance by Jeremy Irons, who stars as two twins who both work as gynecologists. The realistic portrayal of medical practices and procedures made Dead Ringers more realistic compared to Cronenberg’s other violent films, as the more overt science fiction elements in his earlier work were dropped. Cronenberg is known for creating shocking images, but Dead Ringers masked its more disturbing aspects under the guise of a straightforward drama.

The controversial use of sexual violence in Dead Ringers has been a topic of discussion. However, the film was later rebooted to be more inclusive in 2022 with an Amazon Prime original series that saw Rachel Weisz taking on the role that Irons had once inhabited.

9 ‘Naked Lunch’ (1991)

Starring Peter Weller and Ian Holm

Image via 20th Century Fox

Naked Lunch is arguably the most challenging film that Cronenberg ever made, as the original 1959 novel of the same name was considered “unfilmable” for many years before it went into production. Naked Lunch takes place in a strange alternate reality where sentient bugs interact with human characters. There is a considerable amount of violence directed at both the humans and anthropomorphic bugs that are developed as real characters.

Naked Lunch also contains very graphic moments of drug abuse, as the main character William Lee (Peter Weller) is an addict who mainlines as an exterminator. Naked Lunch is an impressive adaptation that took a series of ramblings and transformed it into a profound examination of xenophobia and brutality; despite its metaphorical highlights, Naked Lunch features so many graphic deaths and haunting images that it may turn off more casual viewers.

8 ‘Cosmopolis’ (2012)

Starring Robert Pattinson and Paul Giamatti

Image via Entertainment One

Cosmopolis is perhaps one of the oddest Cronenberg films, as it delves into themes of class differences and political activism that are only hinted at in his other films. Robert Pattinson gives one of the best performances of his career as a wealthy young man who travels across a city to get a haircut, all whilst a major political uprising is occurring. The ending of Cosmopolis includes graphic moments of torture and murder that divert from the more conversational style of the early scenes.

Cosmopolis is a film that has grown more disturbing in recent years due to its parallels to recent events. Considering that the United States experienced its own violent political insurrection in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election, the future that Cronenberg envisioned in Cosmopolis no longer feels like a completely fictional work of speculative science fiction.

7 ‘The Dead Zone’ (1983)

Starring Christopher Walken and Martin Sheen

Image via Paramount Pictures



The Dead Zone finally marked the unification of Cronenberg and author Stephen King, whose novel of the same name inspired the film. The Dead Zone centers on the kindly schoolteacher Johnny (Christopher Walken), who is gifted with the power of seeing the future after a horrific car crash. While the car crash at the beginning of The Dead Zone is disturbing, many of Johnny’s horrific visions about the violence that could occur are even more upsetting.

The Dead Zone features a violent ending scene that is even more disturbing because of the cataclysmic world events that it is hinting at. In the final moments, Johnny is determined to stop a corrupt U.S. politician (Martin Sheen) who is intent on unleashing nuclear weapons and starting a global holocaust. Cronenberg includes many violent moments in The Dead Zone, but some of the more disturbing implications are only hinted at.

6 ‘The Fly’ (1986)

Starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Fly is one of the most impressive horror remakes of all time. While the original film from the 1950s was a rather cheesy B-movie with rudimentary special effects, Cronenberg’s remake of The Fly examined the graphic transformation process in explicit detail. The story centers on the brilliant scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), whose essence begins to combine with the DNA of a fly after one of his experiments goes awry.

The Fly is disturbing because it slowly shows how Seth loses his humanity as he slowly turns into an insectoid creature, eventually forfeiting all sense of logic or reason. The film’s extraordinary makeup effects earned it an Academy Award, and Goldblum’s performance was also routinely praised. It’s unlikely that the violence in The Fly would have been as impactful if it wasn’t for the empathy the audience felt for Goldblum’s performance.

5 ‘A History of Violence’ (2005)

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello

Image via New Line Cinema

A History of Violence was a change of pace for Cronenberg, as it was a hardcore crime thriller that was inspired by a popular DC graphic novel of the same name. Viggo Mortensen gave one of the best performances of his career as a former hitman who has hidden his past activities from everyone that he is close to, even his wife (Maria Bello). A History of Violence includes a shocking inciting incident that introduces the crime element, and only gets more disturbing as it continues.

History of Violence's ending contains a shocking battle with a villainous gangster, who is portrayed by William Hurt in a performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Cronenberg’s thoughtful commentary on the cyclical nature of revenge makes A History of Violence an even more profound statement on violence itself.

4 ‘Crimes of the Future’ (2022)

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart

Image via Neon

Crimes of the Future instantly proved to be one of the most controversial films of Croneberg’s career, as many attending viewers walked out of its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival due to a violent scene in which a child’s body is being dissected by a surgeon.

Crimes of the Future imagines a world where surgery and mutations to the body are seen as an artistic medium, and thus are more common. As a result, there is a considerable amount of time to show characters willfully abusing their limbs for the sake of being respected. As controversial as the film’s themes were, Crimes of the Future is also one of Cronenberg’s funniest movies; in fact, the darkly comedic sensibilities may have proven to be even more disturbing to viewers who were already upset by the graphic sequences of dissection.

3 ‘Videodrome’ (1983)

Starring James Woods and Sonja Smits

Image Via Universal Pictures

Videodrome contains the darkest moment in any Cronenberg film, as it ends on a hopeless note that examines the pervasive qualities of politically motivated violence. The film centers on the egocentric video programmer Max Renn (James Woods), who becomes obsessed with an illicit video stream that features footage of people being tortured. It’s only after prying into the videos’ origins that Max discovers there’s nothing “fake” about the footage, as it's being used by a real extremist movement to attract new members.

Videodrome is one of Cronenberg’s most disturbing films because it hints at the link between fictional violence and real-life tragedies. The film was in many ways predictive of the far-right “fringe” communities that grew more incentivized to violence in the Internet era. Max’s suicide in the film’s final moments is a horrifying moment that even a seasoned horror buff may have to turn away from.

2 ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Naomi Watts

Image via Focus Features



Eastern Promises is one of the most violent mob films ever made, offering an unsparing look at the brutality within powerful crime families. The film centers on a nurse (Naomi Watts), who discovers that a teenage prostitute was murdered by the Russian mafia; she is offered protection by a senior mobster (Viggo Mortensen), who offers her protection because he is secretly an undercover government agent.

Eastern Promises is best remembered for a climactic fight scene in which a nude Mortensen battles with several criminals who attempt to assassinate him. While up until that point the film had already featured some graphic murder and torture scenes involving the mob, this fight scene avoided many of the “cheats” that other filmmakers would use to cut away from the more disturbing moments. Mortensen ended up receiving an Academy Award nomination for his performance, but it didn’t make Eastern Promises any easier to watch.