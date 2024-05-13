The Big Picture David Cronenberg's The Shrouds gets a first teaser ahead of its Cannes Festival debut.

The film follows a grieving husband using controversial technology to monitor his departed wife, leading to eerie discoveries.

Cronenberg's personal grief of losing his wife inspired compelling performances from a talented cast in the upcoming horror thriller.

David Cronenberg’s upcoming feature The Shrouds has unveiled its first teaser ahead of its Cannes Film Festival debut. The horror film stars the likes of Vincent Cassel and Guy Pearce and deals with the themes of death and the afterlife. The brief sneak peek sees Cassel as a grieving husband whose wife’s grave is desecrated and discovers that the perpetrator was spying on him through her.

While the brief video doesn’t give away much, it sets a thrilling tone for the film and gives a taste of compelling performances in store for us. The Shrouds seems like part science fiction and part horror thriller making it a gripping watch. The feature will open in the Competition section at Cannes to woo the critics all around.

What Is ‘The Shrouds’ About?

The film follows 50-something Karsh, a prominent businessman, who has been inconsolable since the death of his wife. To cope he invents GraveTech, a revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. Things take a turn when one night Karsh’s wife’s grave, along with others, is desecrated. Karsh then sets out to track down the perpetrators.

Elaborating on the concept Cronenberg explained:

“Most burial rituals are about avoiding the reality of death and the reality of what happens to a body. I would say that in our movie this is a reversal of the normal function of a shroud. Here, it is to reveal rather than to conceal.”

He also elaborated on the movie’s title, that while “to shroud” means to “cover up and hide,” in this film, the shrouds are digital cameras, and they allow one to see corpses rotting in the tomb, in a sense, keeping one’s connection with their departed in some sense, alive.

The director further revealed that he was writing this film while “experiencing the grief of the loss of my wife, who died seven years ago. It was an exploration for me because it was not just a technical exercise, it was an emotional exercise.” The movie cast some compelling performances from Cassel as Karsh, Diane Kruger as Becca, Pearce as Maury, Sandrine Holt as Soo-Min, Elizabeth Saunders as Gray Foner, Jennifer Dale as Myrna Slotnik, Eric Weinthal as Dr. Hofstra and Steve Switzman as Dr. Jerry Eckler.

The Shrouds will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before opening wide later this year. You can check out the new teaser here and learn more about the film with our guide here.