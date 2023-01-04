Cinema meets fashion in Yves Saint Laurent's latest Spring-Summer 2023 campaign, “Director’s Cut,” featuring beloved filmmakers such as David Cronenberg, Jim Jarmusch, Pedro Almodóvar, and Abel Ferrara. The filmmakers were invited to showcase the fashion brand's latest collection in grand style, highlighting the line of accessories the company is premiering this Spring-Summer according to Dazed.

Created by Italian fashion designer and current creative director at Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, the new campaign immediately stands out for its unusual models. Instead of actors and celebrities, the people are used to seeing in front of a camera, YSL’s SS23 campaign homages the creatives that helped to shape cinema in the last decade. It’s a bold choice that makes the brand immediately interesting for those of us who usually don’t care about fashion. All the filmmakers featured in the black and white photos and clips for YSL’s SS23 campaign helped us fall in love with cinema, and it’s great they get some recognition beyond the cinephile bubble.

Who Are the Filmmakers Featured in YSL’s SS23 Campaign?

Cronenberg stole the spotlight once again last year after the release of Crimes of the Future. The horror feature was Cronenberg's first contribution to cinema since 2014’s Maps to the Stars and his first original script since 1999’s eXistenZ. The Canadian filmmaker practically defined body horror with classics such as The Fly and Videodrome, making him one of the most important voices in the genre.

Ferrara, in his turn, is an American filmmaker known for the controversial content of his movies and his preference for gritty urban scenarios. Among his most acclaimed films are King of New York, Bad Lieutenant, and The Funeral.

Another beloved American filmmaker featured in the current campaign is Jarmusch, whose Stranger Than Paradise is part of the National Film Registry. His work as an independent filmmaker is unbound by genre, with movies such as Coffee and Cigarettes, Broken Flowers, and Only Lovers Left Alive drawing from different sources to thrill and move audiences everywhere.

Finally, Almodóvar is a Spanish filmmaker who uses melodrama as a powerful tool to dissect human life, exploring controversial themes and characters. His breakthrough film, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. A few years later, All About My Mother would finally give him his first Oscar for Best International Feature Film, while Talk to Her granted him the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Check out YSL’s SS23 campaign photos below. You can also watch Jarmusch's “Director’s Cut” video.

