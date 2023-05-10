Alice Birch’s gender-flipped and cooly satirical reimagining of 1988’s Dead Ringers landed on Amazon Prime in April and has already ruffled feathers. The TV adaptation has Rachel Weisz in the dual role of Beverly and Elliot Mantle, gifted (and arguably, amoral) gynecologists. The boldly confrontational modern-day retelling of David Cronenberg’s film obsessively orbits topics like fertility, bodily autonomy, and capitalist-informed eugenics — a show that is certain to inspire conversation in a time of political flux surrounding female agency in relation to fertility. With the success of Dead Ringers, it seems like the right time to mention another Cronenberg movie that deserves an updated adaptation: his 1981 cult classic Scanners.

RELATED: David Cronenberg & Brandon Cronenberg Have Very Different Takes on Body Horror

‘Scanners’ Is Great Science Fiction That Is Adaptable at Any Time

Image via New World Pictures

The best test of great science fiction is whether the concept is still adaptable decades later, and Scanners' subject matter is just as relevant in 2023 as it was in the 1980s. Much of Cronenberg’s writing and filmmaking consistently possesses a disturbing and prescient dimension. Serialized drama is the perfect medium to develop Scanners' intriguing, sinister, and layered story for new audiences. Scanners follows down-on-his-luck Cameron Vale (Stephen Lack), a social misfit suffering from an unspecified mental health condition. While foraging for scraps at a greasy spoon, one woman’s condescending display of hostility results in a psychic-induced, near-fatal seizure. Vale is a Scanner, and his psychic abilities manifest in schizophrenia-like symptoms. He is spotted, shot with a tranquilizer dart, and hauled off to ConSec. He is introduced to the oddly paternalistic Dr. Paul Ruth (Patrick McGoohan), a psycho-pharmacist by trade, specializing in the study of Scanners: people with incredible psychic abilities like telepathy, telekinesis, psychokinesis, and mind-control.

The idea for Scanners was partially derived from writer William S. Burroughs’ addiction parable Naked Lunch, and unlike the director’s previous efforts, Shivers and Rabid, it didn’t rely too heavily on gruesome visuals or envelope-pushing depravity — exploding head notwithstanding. The timing and money invested in the production only gave Cronenberg some very short windows to shoot and finish scenes, often shooting out-of-sequence and writing scenes on his lunch break to film later the same day. Despite the troubled shoot, which Cronenberg has admitted was the hardest to make during his career, Scanners oscillated perfectly between commercial viability and a European art-house sensibility. It grossed over $14. 2 million at the box office — a modest, but respectable sum, suggesting that maybe the transgressive Cronenberg had finally reached a broader demographic.

In Scanners, Dr. Ruth and Darryl Revok (Michael Ironside) create conflict from the outset and like all brilliant, espionage thrillers, the audience is never sure where their loyalties should lie. Revok is the murderous leader of a faction of normality-annihilating Scanners who want to create a new world order and will go to great lengths to accomplish their goal. In response to the threat posed by Revok, Dr. Ruth recruits Vale (now “normalized” by the drug Ephemoral) to infiltrate and possibly destroy Revok’s organization. Vale is sucked into a world of government espionage. This setup will be familiar to genre enthusiasts with a soft spot for genre television — several long-running shows have mined similar ideas in the years since its release: The X Files, Dark Angel, Fringe, and Alias all have shades of Scanners in their DNA.

The Legacy of Cronenberg’s “Scanners” and How It Might Look Now

Image via New World Pictures

Unfortunately, Scanners had some subpar sequels that failed to capture the nuance of Cronenberg's original. In an essay on Scanners for The Criterion Collection, Kim Newman wrote:

“Scanners, alone among Cronenberg’s creations, spawned a franchise, though he has taken no creative part in it. All those films—Scanners II: The New Order (1991), Scanners III: The Takeover (1992), Scanner Cop (1994), and Scanner Cop II: Volkin’s Revenge (1995)—stress exploding heads (Scanners III features the cinema’s first underwater exploding head) but steer away from the philosophical angles explored by Cronenberg’s film.”

Unlike its sequels, the themes found in the original Scanners — existing in a paranoid culture, constant surveillance, and challenging privacy — are the kind of gut-punch staples modern-day TV viewers would resonate with. But, of course, this is not the only reason Scanners would make for an appropriate modern adaptation.

The protagonist, Cameron Vale, differs from Dead Ringers' Mantle twins because of his TV-ready, sympathetic qualities, so we are already on his side when his story begins. The content is already widely accessible to new audiences, making Scanners a more valid choice for the transition to serialized drama. In addition, another writer might offer a refreshing spin on the source material while retaining Cronenberg’s fascination with occupying the queasy space between exploitation and thought-provoking television. With Dead Ringers, Birch honored Cronenberg’s controversial investigations into the extremes of medical practices without compromising his original vision, so what is stopping another showrunner from following in her footsteps? The premise of Scanners is the perfect jumping-off point for a modern-day exploration of Cronenberg's big philosophical questions about personal autonomy, identity, and radicalization.

In short, David Cronenberg's themes and ideas are just as pertinent now as they were at the time of their release. A spin-off show of Scanners has been in development with HBO, and several high-profile names, including David S. Goyer, have been attached to a potential reboot. The "chase-like" plot, Scanner communities, government subterfuge, and the unknowable protagonist Vale are all exciting and compelling ingredients for a modern-day TV revamp. Imagine blending the unnerving and morally ambiguous undercurrents of Dead Ringers with the social commentary of Infinity Pool and the satirical edge of Videodrome. The possibilities are endless.