The Big Picture David Cronenberg's first movie, Stereo (Tile 3B of a CAEE Educational Mosaic), is a wild experimental horror trip.

Stereo explores telepathy through sexual exploration with no traditional storyline.

The film showcases Cronenberg's unique visual style and unsettling horror gimmicks.

Let's not beat around the bush here — David Cronenberg makes some weird movies. For decades now, Cronenberg has gobsmacked audiences, blown minds, and mutilated his protagonists. These aren't just the things that make us barf, though. They're also the reasons that we keep coming back! There's something about his particular brand of body horror that is more than just its gorier parts. It's philosophical, it's ethical... it's Cronenberg! Whether you're looking at his early midnight movies like Rabid, big-brained mid-career gross-outs in Videodrome and The Fly, or his late-stage return to yuck cinema, Crimes of the Future, Cronenberg has always maintained his positioning as a singular artist. No one does it like David (although his son, Brandon Cronenberg, does come close). Ever since the very beginning, he's been keeping it weird. So much so, actually, that his very first movie, Stereo (Tile 3B of a CAEE Educational Mosaic), just might be the strangest.

If you couldn't already tell by its title, this one gets pretty out there. Stereo's plot revolves around a group of volunteers who offer their bodies up for a scientific experiment. No surprises so far, right? While it might be a fun watch because of its creepy, grounded-yet-psychedelic imagery, it's even more exciting to feel the passion of its eager, recent college graduate director. This is Cronenberg at his most primordial. His visual style isn't fully formed, nor are the ideas and themes that he would come to explore all there, but you can feel him breaking out of his filmmaking egg, creating this wacky, experimental, avant-garde trip in the process. Stereo is a wild ride of telepathy, unsettling sex scenes, and big-brained narration. Nothing will prepare you for it.

What Is David Cronenberg's 'Stereo' About?

David Cronenberg is anything but a predictable director. We can almost always expect some extremely disturbing ideas to trickle their way in, but otherwise, every one of his films is different from the last. Rabid is a fascinating cross-breed of zombie and vampire movies, with the thematic focus of one's body betraying itself running throughout. The Brood is a flat-out divorce drama disguised in psychological thrills, slasher-esque tropes, and, of course, some truly creative and upsetting bodily deformities. The Dead Zone goes so far as to mostly be a straight-up Stephen King adaptation, but with its director's signature unease riding its narrative coattails. I could go on, but the point is that this is a filmmaker who somehow has managed to tackle mainstream subgenres and selling points like undead monsters and Stephen King, only to twist them back into his own vision every time. No matter how far he might have dipped his toes in the waters of mainstream iconography, Cronenberg makes films that are completely his own.

But is there such a thing as pure, unfiltered Cronenberg? The answer is yes. You might argue that the original Crimes of the Future from 1970 should claim that title, or that Shivers is the most honest version of the kind of filmmaker that he would become in the '80s. Shoot, you could even throw a bone to a later project like 1991's Naked Lunch. The thing is, you don't just make a movie like Stereo without completely being yourself.

Stereo is a doozy. Essentially, the film follows a group of Canadian college students who offer up their bodies and minds to take part in an intense psychological experiment that rids them of their ability to speak, but gives them the ability to communicate telepathically. The most bizarre touch is that they're told to do so through sexual exploration. From there, Cronenberg takes us down a rabbit hole of uncomfortable black-and-white sex scenes, walks around the various nooks and crannies of this University, and exposes us to a boat load of expository narration that does what it can to make sense of everything that we're seeing. None of the characters have any names. It's as though we're not meant to become emotionally attached to any of them. We're simply meant to observe their actions.

'Stereo' Is Light on Story but Heavy on Style and Atmosphere

There's not much to say about Stereo's story. The film essentially devolves into a series of grounded-yet-psychedelic images, graphic nudity, and eerie dissociated performances from its cast. Ronald Mlodzik, Jack Messinger, Clara Mayer, and the rest of the cast tune out and act out for 63 minutes straight. They're given moments to goof around and flirt, but everyone feels like they're on autopilot. This mode feels like an active choice by everyone involved. It's not that the performances themselves are wooden. If these dystopian studies of sexual telepathy were carried out in real life, they probably would ring with hollow affection like they do in Stereo. It's never exciting, it just feels uncomfortable. In short, Cronenberg made human affection into an unsettling horror gimmick. What's new? Cronenberg's debut feels most like a strange examination of the free love aspects of the late '60s hippie movement. He doesn't side with it, nor does he criticize it. Like most other aspects of Stereo, even its commentary feels like an unbiased document.

Stereo's soul is about as cold as can be, but it's got one major thing going for it: everyone and everything in it looks cool, starting with the costume design. Everyone is decked out in fantasy-edged futurist outfits. It feels like someone involved with the production just got fancy with some scissors, make-shifting tossed-aside articles into something that a dystopian warlock would wear. On top of that, the locations are wild. Cronenberg shot the film at the University of Toronto Scarborough. If this place still looks the same, then everyone on Earth should visit it. The architecture of some of these buildings, both interior and exterior, feels like something that would be constructed for a Cronenberg movie, but obviously, that's not the case. Everything either looks like a Rubik's Cube, an acid trip, or, at its most normal, an Ingmar Bergman college movie.

Cronenberg acts as the cinematographer on Stereo, so even the visuals are his pure, distilled choices. He shoots most of the film through wide lenses, giving it this surreal, otherworldly feeling, and warping everything at the edges of the screen. Most of the characters and surroundings are draped in shadows, too — a choice that creates a sense of impending doom, even if that doom never truly comes. You don't find many debuts that look this inspired.

Any time you hear someone running down a list of Cronenberg's movies, Stereo almost always comes towards the end of the conversation. That ought to change! It might not be his best movie, nor is it even in his top 10. It is a fascinating hour of experimental sci-fi horror, though — that much is certain. As a retrospective exploration into a recent college grad's mind, one that would go on to be one of the most beloved genre filmmakers of his time, it only becomes richer. Stereo is Cronenberg's strange set of training wheels, and every fan has to use them to fully understand what's next.

Stereo is available to watch on the Criterion Channel in the U.S.

Watch on Criterion