The opening titles of David Cronenberg's 1986 movie The Fly superimpose over what appears to be a swarming mass of cells, cycling through different color spectrums. The shapes slowly come into focus, revealed as the bodies of people at a science conference. It's a telling opening image for a film that deals with the troubled (and troubling) relationship between our bodies and minds.

Ever acutely aware of his intentions, Cronenberg told The Washington Post in 1981 that his films were about "the phenomenon of your body dying while your mind looks on, wondering why it's happening." That was for the release of Scanners, before the even more radical transformations he would create that decade in Videodrome and Dead Ringers. However, it's in The Fly that he found his most relatable horror: that of being a mind located in a body subject to decay.

The film introduces Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) at the aforementioned science conference, coming on to journalist Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis) with the promise of the scientific breakthrough of the century. Back at his loft apartment, he reveals that he has created a device that can teleport inanimate objects. Ronnie agrees to document his work perfecting the teleportation of living matter, and the pair start a relationship. When Brundle impetuously teleports himself, he is gene-spliced with a fly in the telepod, leading to horrific consequences.

RELATED: https://collider.com/best-david-cronenberg-films-ranked/

The Fly is a remake of the 1958 sci-fi thriller of the same name, although in the original a botched experiment instantly creates a man with the head and arm of a fly. The imagery in Cronenberg's films may often be monstrous, but he doesn't make monster movies. His focus is on the minutiae of bodily transformation. Accordingly, Brundle's assimilation occurs at the "molecular-genetic" level, allowing a slow and terrifying transformation that goes through many stages. Even when he reaches the final mutation to reveal the hybrid Brundlefly (one of the 1980s' most gruesome creatures, as created by Chris Walas), the horror comes equally from the spectacle of skin sloughing away and the disintegration of the last vestiges of the human.

Of all Cronenberg's body horror films to that point, The Fly takes the most time before pitching into its visual assault. Absent are the corporate factions, media prophets, and exotic technologies seen in Videodrome. For the most part the telepod technology is a used as a sci-fi prop, a macguffin that sets the plot in motion and provides some necessary exposition midway. The first half of the film takes its time setting up the relationship between Brundle and Ronnie, which is key to the effectiveness of the piece.

"You don't get out much, do you?" says Ronnie, in response to Brundle's fumbling attempts to pick her up at the start of the film. At this stage he's a boyish science nerd, torn between keeping his invention a secret and wanting to boast about it. Sex is injected into the experiment when Ronnie hands Brundle a stocking to teleport as a demonstration. As they start a physical relationship he goes through an accelerated adolescence, significantly teleporting himself for the first time in a fit of drunken jealousy. What follows is a state of hyper-masculine maturity as Brundle discovers insatiable drives for food and sex. Then there's a swift decline as the fly DNA reconfigures his body. In the space of the film, we see Brundle grow up fast and decay at an incredible rate, with significant attention paid to processes associated with the normal aging of the body. He sprouts hair in unwanted places while losing it from his head, fingernails decay, teeth fall out, and he has to walk with a pair of sticks.

In keeping with this focus on bodily functions as horror, some of the most important scenes in The Fly occur around the kitchen and bathroom. While much of Brundle and Ronnie's early bonding happens over food ("I just want to eat you up," she tells him at one point), it's his method of eating during the later transformation that elicits most disgust. Like a fly, Brundle cannot consume solids and has to regurgitate saliva to break down food before sucking it back up. It's a reminder that humans find flies repulsive because they are disease vectors via their feeding method, and therefore a threat to the body. In the bathroom we witness Brundle's most cringe-inducing transformation as he pulls out nails and squirts pus from his fingers. Later he collects lost teeth and other parts in the medicine cabinet, displaying the fascination we have for things that come off our body — animate objects made inanimate.

This is a shocking takeover by the body for Brundle, a typical Cronenberg protagonist who is all in his head. We learn his impetus for creating the telepod technology was his motion sickness (an uncontrollable bodily issue from the outset). Teleporting a human comes with ontological questions about the continuation of the self in such a situation, but these are a given for Brundle. Obviously the mind will continue unbroken through such a process, having primacy over the body. The problem he seeks to solve is the separate matter of "the flesh," which merely has to be rendered into data for accurate reconstitution. He describes himself to Ronnie as a systems management person and admits "there's a lot of things in there I don't understand" in relation to the telepods. He could have easily been referring to his view of the mind within the body, completely in control whilst unconcerned about the underlying processes.

It's only after sex that Brundle solves his problem with the flesh and successfully teleports a live specimen. Yet he hasn't considered the possibility of contamination because of his inattention to the body, which is susceptible to the smallest elements in the environment. "The telepod insisted on being pure, and I was not pure," he berates himself afterwards, in something akin to puritan panic. As the body rebels via the transformation into Brundlefly, he learns that the mind is at the mercy of the corporeal. In one scene he looks set to become another of the director's transformation evangelists, encouraging Ronnie to "dive into the plasma pool" by teleporting herself, although it's a short-lived euphoria. "Is this how it starts... is this how I die?" he asks in a cogent moment, recalling Cronenberg's words about the brain contemplating its demise. Later, as the fly DNA becomes more dominant, the bodily decay seems to reverse but at the expense of his mind. He gains an insect intelligence, brutal and without compassion, that puts Ronnie in real danger.

While The Fly is a tragic love story, it's hardly one for the ages. After their charming early scenes (sold by the nascent star power of Davis and Goldblum), Ronnie rightly runs a mile when Brundle displays violent and controlling behavior. Caught between the rapidly evolving Brundle and her sleazy ex-boyfriend, Stathis Borans (John Getz), she isn't given great options in the movie. Ronnie experiences her own body shock when she learns she is pregnant, leading to a graphic dream in which she miscarries a giant maggot. Ronnie is a rare female hero in Cronenberg's horror films and the transformation she contemplates is the natural one of childbirth. However, in typical fashion, this is sublimated into fear of disease with the suspicion the baby may have inherited the fly-mutation of its father. "I don't want it in my body!" she cries, voicing the concern of so many characters in the director's films.

Ronnie and Brundle are classic Cronenberg protagonists: intellectual, driven by curiosity, and at odds with the messy problems of the body. They represent the director's ongoing examination of the mind-body schism, the feeling of being a non-corporeal entity that is rudely interrupted by physical phenomenon. We initially root for them as a couple, although their relationship is inevitably doomed by the bodily facts of life. Even without Brundle's gene-splicing misadventures, in a world where they get to be "an old married couple" (as Ronnie imagines at the beginning of their relationship), they would still face the same issues of aging and disease. The final plea to Ronnie from the horribly mutated and re-spliced Brundlefly is for euthanasia, channeling a real life horror beyond the worst imaginings of the film.