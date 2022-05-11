Director David Cronenberg is making a comeback next month with his new film Crimes of the Future hitting theaters. However, it looks like the director has no plans of slowing down as he already has another new film in the works. As reported exclusively by Variety, Cronenberg will be writing and directing The Shrouds which will reunite him with Vincent Cassel who is also starring in the film.

The Shrouds “centers on Karsh (Cassel), an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud.” Saïd Ben Saïd of SBS Productions and Martin Katz of Prospero Pictures will produce the film, and sales for the project will launch at the Cannes Film Festival which starts next week. This is where Cronenberg will premiere his latest film, the previously mentioned Crimes of the Future. That particular sci-fi film is notable for starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart.

When talking about their excitement for the film Saïd stated:

"We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of David Cronenberg. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him a unique voice in film."

Image via NEON

RELATED: 'Crimes of the Future': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Cronenberg is a name that many genre fans get excited about any time the director is brought up in a conversation. Films like his remake of The Fly, Scanners, The Dead Zone, and Videodrome are hailed in the horror community as some of the best of the 80s — especially for fans of the body horror sub-genre. Cronenberg hasn’t directed a film since 2014's Map of the Stars, but both Crimes of the Future and The Shrouds sound like thrilling returns to the world of genre filmmaking.

It also helps that Cronenberg is reteaming with Cassel who previously starred in Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method for the director. Cassel's other credits include Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Black Swan. The actor has starred in over 80 films in France and the United States.

The Shrouds will start shooting in March 2023, so we can expect casting and acquisition news on the horizon. Until then, we won’t have to wait long to get our next taste of Cronenberg as Crimes of the Future releases in theaters on June 3, 2022.

You can read the official logline for The Shrouds here:

The Shrouds, Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, will drive Karsh to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.

'Jurassic World Dominion': New Dinotracker Site Advises Humans About Dinosaur Encounters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (442 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe