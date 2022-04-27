David Cronenberg has experimented with various genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and crime. The Canadian filmmaker has made a name for himself through experimental horror films that seek to bring to life shocking depictions of violence and carnage that are enough to make even the most veteran horror buff want to look away for a few moments. However, Cronenberg is notable because of his sense of innovation, as, generally, his films can’t be pinned down as just one thing. There’s an element of social commentary that’s present within all of his work, even his earliest films. Cronenberg’s initial run of classics was groundbreaking due to the films' violent content, but his 1983 masterpiece Videodrome explores themes of radicalization, extremism, and media cynicism that are spookily timely.

Cronenberg's work has certainly not grown any less interesting in the decades since Videodrome was first unleashed upon viewers. While it would have been easy to pin down his work as purely science fiction, Cronenberg has subsequently made more realistic films like the DC comic book adaptation of A History of Violence, the thrilling gangster epic Eastern Promises, and the elaborate Hollywood satire Maps to the Stars. Videodrome obviously has some elements that are purely speculative, but the concept of a form of media inspiring acts of violence by vulnerable white men is not unbelievable in the slightest. Videodrome predicted how violent propaganda can be used as a means of inspiring cults, and feels even more prominent in today's news landscape when conspiracy theorists and radical extremists hold even more power (and political capital) than ever before. Whether you caught it 40 years ago or you've never seen it, Videodrome is waiting for you to appreciate it its fortune-telling properties on Max.

What Is ‘Videodrome’ About?

Image Via Universal Pictures

Videodrome is set within the era-accurate world of UHF broadcasting in Cronenberg’s hometown, Toronto. James Woods stars as Max Renn, the cynical president of the broadcasting station CIVIC-TV. Renn is responsible for finding shocking programming, including snuff films. When CIVIC-TV's satellite operator, Harlan (Peter Dvorsky), shows him a Malaysian signal called "Videodrome," he’s instantly hooked. "Videodrome" depicts unnamed victims being tortured to death. Renn obsessively watches the signal. By the time he realizes that the content isn’t being faked, he’s already fully addicted to watching. What's remarkable is that Cronenberg doesn't suggest that there is anything unusual about Renn's ability to perceive violent content, even though snuff films had become more widely accessible at the time of the film's release. Cronenberg examined the current media landscape and took it to the logical next step; the fact that his most cynical understanding of what could potentially occur ended up making its way into reality is more than a little bit disturbing,

Although there’s an element of sci-fi that is introduced later on in the story, the idea of radicalization through media addiction was ahead of its time. Too often in the recent news cycle, we hear about how violent cults indoctrinate new members by gradually exposing them to content that is presented as “entertainment.” According to the official definition given by Interpol, “terrorists use social media for radicalization, recruitment, funding, planning, and execution of terror activities.” A study by the counter-terrorism think tank Quilliam noted that video-sharing sites like YouTube are often used by extremist movements that prey upon susceptible young minds. These viewers are vulnerable. Finding a community that fosters a sense of belonging can break down any pre-existing objections they have to violent radical action. Although YouTube and social media weren’t present in Toronto in the 1980s, the illicit CIVIC-TV station and "Videodrome" are eerily similar. It’s not stated outright, but Renn falls into the same category of politically motivated terrorists that we see in the 21st century. The concept of far-right extremists wielding their influence over media properties is even more authentic in today's day and age, where online hate groups have led to the cancellation of new shows that promote diversity and inclusion.

‘Videodrome’ Explores the Process of Radicalization

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cronenberg shows that the first step of Renn’s radicalization is his initial introduction to the content. He’s already in a place where he’s looking for something shocking; that’s precisely what he makes a living doing. The satire of corporate cruelty feels particularly timely. The false presentation of watching Videodrome as “work” allows Renn to dig deeper into the content. Under the guise of doing research, Renn becomes gradually desensitized to watching people be tortured to death. Renn is obviously a "bad guy" from the beginning, but through Videodrome, his violent fantasies become an act of political terrorism. Videodrome is seductive to Renn. It’s addictive because he can’t access everything at once, and seeing only snippets of the various methods of torture gets him to keep watching. This is precisely how his mind is warped, and how far-right groups today hook in vulnerable new members: you have to be “part of the club,” and one of the rewards is getting to see even more than if you’ve already proven their merit.

Cronenberg shows how this selectivity creates an obsessive impulse within Renn. He's not a likable character in any sense of the world, but Cronenberg slowly makes his alienating nature feel more robotic. By the time Renn realizes that Videodrome isn’t fictitious, he’s already converted his entire schedule to center around watching. He anticipates how each torture video will be different. Videodrome encourages him to think creatively. The way Cronenberg depicts the violence was different from his prior body horror films. The Brood and Scanners have some deeply disturbing death sequences, but the scares in Videodrome are directly linked to the film's technological themes. In one particularly terrifying moment, Renn's girlfriend Brand (Debbie Harry) appears as a hallucination and steps out of the television screen.

What Renn doesn’t realize is that he’s starting to think like a terrorist. When the softcore pornographer Masha (Lynne Gorman) tells him that the footage isn’t faked, these ideas are already firmly planted within his mind. He has nightmarish visions of holding a handgun, prophesying his own demise. There is a perpetual sense of anxiety. Obviously, Renn is an inherently malicious person, but Cronenberg gives him the characteristics of a drug addict unable to satisfy his urges. Renn has already become radicalized before he learns that Videodrome is a political front. It’s a socio-political weapon that’s gradually been affecting viewers across the country. Renn isn’t an inherently political person, but he’s found a community within Videodrome. This is how Cronenberg takes his directorial skills to the next level. He had never failed to come up with shocking imagery, but Videodrome left many of the most disturbing prospects up to the viewers' imagination. Videodrome itself has the potential to create more monsters like Renn as it spreads.

‘Videodrome’ Was Ahead of Its Time

Close

While Videodrome unfortunately was a box office bomb, it stands as Cronenberg’s most affecting film. It's obviously not a small statement; The Fly has a more tragic story, Scanners is perhaps more graphic, and his later dramatic films A History of Violence and Eastern Promises had more complex stories. However, none of his other films carry the same political weight, and none feel so critical to the way that the world has evolved. Cronenberg explores the tactics that violent extremists use. Videodrome has unfortunately become more relevant than ever, and the film itself boasts a number of the most haunting images of his career. Despite the radical ways in which computer-generated imagery has advanced in the years since Videodrome was released, nothing modern could ever top the handcrafted, disturbing body horror that Cronenberg poured into the film.

1983 may not have been the right year to release Videodrome, as audiences may not have been prepared for a very cynical film that explored the dark side of human nature. This was the same year that a melodrama like Terms of Endearment could win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and a largely entertaining crowd-pleaser like Return of the Jedi could dominate the box office; it wasn't exactly a time in which audiences were suited to watch more challenging material that required them to think about the consequences of the media that they consumed. Nonetheless, Videodrome stands the test of time as one of the bravest projects that Cronenberg ever worked on. What initially was seen as a warning about the ways in which technology could develop ended up striking more parallels with today's society than Cronenberg may have ever imagined when he first created it.i

Videodrome Release Date February 4, 1983 Director David Cronenberg Cast James Woods , Sonja Smits , Deborah Harry , Peter Dvorsky , Leslie Carlson , Jack Creley Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers David Cronenberg Tagline First it controls your mind. Then it destroys your body. Expand

Videodrome is available to rent on Amazon in the United States.

Rent on Amazon