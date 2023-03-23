David Cronenberg is widely known as the master of body horror. Throughout his lengthy and acclaimed career, Cronenberg has explored many crucial issues and stigmas of the human condition through a horror lens, focusing on how body horror can illustrate the dangers lurking beneath.

By that extension, Cronenberg's movies aren't easy to watch. In fact, they're often quite disturbing and discomforting, with the director doing his very best to provoke his audience. Still, a few pointed examples go the extra mile to shock and incite, whether because of their weird narrative, disturbing visuals, or an unhealthy combination of both.

10 'Cosmopolis' (2012)

Robert Pattinson stars in Cronenberg's 2012 drama Cosmopolis opposite Juliette Binoche, Sarah Gadon, and Paul Giamatti. Pattinson plays Eric, a 28-year-old billionaire who sees his personal and financial life unravel while he takes a limo drive across Manhattan.

More a thought-provoking takedown of the 1% than a chilling Cronenbergian effort, Cosmopolis is still a great fit for the revered director's sensibilities. Powered by a spectacular turn from Pattinson, Cosmopolisis a clinical and detached exploration of wealth, a flowing and precise exercise in coldness, power, and those who wield it.

9 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Viggo Mortensen delivers arguably his best on-screen work in Cronenberg's ruthless 2005 thriller A History of Violence. The plot centers on Tom, a small-town diner owner whose past catches up to him after he successfully foils a robbery attempt.

Tense, brutal, and spectacular, A History of Violence is among Cronenberg's best efforts, if not his best. Aided by a stellar supporting cast, including the underrated Maria Bello, Ed Harris, and William Hurt, Mortensen drives head-first into Cronenberg's pool of madness, violence, and humanity's relationship with both. What A History of Violence lacks in weirdness, it makes up for in precision and thought-provoking bravado, resulting in one of Cronenberg's most astute and striking projects.

8 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

Cronenberg's most recent effort, Crimes of the Future, finds him reuniting with Mortensen. Joined by Léa Seydoux and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, Mortensen plays an avant-garde artist who performs surgery on himself on stage in a world where humanity has evolved past suffering from pain or disease.

Crimes of the Future is Cronenberg returning to his old stomping grounds. Daring but not particularly innovative, the film revisits familiar concepts from the director's previous works to deliver an effective and well-crafted thriller. The cast is stellar, and Cronenberg is as assured as ever, blending Crimes of the Future's hefty themes with the classic exploitation expected from his horror entries.

7 'The Fly' (1986)

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis star in Cronenberg's sci-fi masterpiece The Fly. The film tells the story of Seth Brundle, a brilliant but obsessive scientist who mutates into a human/fly hybrid after a dangerous experiment goes horribly wrong.

Grotesque but compelling, The Fly is a near-perfect mix of Cronenberg's body horror and classic science fiction themes. It's no wonder it's the most "commercial" of Cronenberg's efforts; The Fly is sci-fi horror done right, elevated by Goldblum's brilliant performance and makeup so realistic it will make audiences turn away in disgust.

6 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

Very loosely based on the real-life story of the Marcus twins, Dead Ringers stars Oscar winner Jeremy Irons as identical twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle. A notorious lothario, Elliot has numerous affairs with women, passing them to Beverly once he gets tired of them. However, when Beverly becomes obsessed with one, his sanity collapses.

Few actors play disturbing eeriness as perfectly as Jeremy Irons, and Dead Ringers proves it. The actor delivers one of his most disturbing performances in this equally creepy thriller. The result is a vivid nightmare of mutated women and chilling men that ranks among Cronenberg's most striking and unpleasant viewings.

5 'Scanners' (1981)

Cronenberg's sci-fi classic Scanners takes place in a world where powerful psychics, or "scanners," are hunted by ConSec, a powerful weapons corporation. The plot centers on Darryl, a scanner waging war against ConSec, and Cameron, the scanner sent to bring down Darryl.

Scanners is a sci-fi triumph. Subversive and utterly unforgettable, the film challenges audiences, keeping them on edge through its commanding visual language and unsubtle political undertones. And while it doesn't quite work as a mystery, Scanners excels as a horror and political thriller and a game-changing entry into the '80s pantheon of sci-fi masterpieces.

4 'Crash' (1996)

It wouldn't be an understatement to claim Crash is Cronenberg's most controversial film. James Spader stars as James Ballard, a man who becomes involved with a sub-culture of victims aroused by car chases. Enticed by the dynamic, he becomes increasingly involved with them as he tries to rekindle his sex life with his wife.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gems In The Criterion Collection

Cronenberg opts for a detached approach to Crash, presenting the film's explicit scenes with a distinctive lack of style and dynamism. The result is a film that calls out the viewer for their voyeuristic tendencies and a stark, scathing takedown of society's obsession with glamorizing and sexualizing danger. Crash is not precisely weird, but it is shocking, deceptive, and mesmerizing, fitting Cronenberg's brand of not-for-everyone movies.

3 'Exitenz' (1999)

The ever-reliable Jennifer Jason Leigh stars in Cronenberg's underrated sci-fi movie Existenz. She plays Allegra, a game designer targeted by assassins while playing the VR game she created. Jude Law stars as Ted, a businessman who becomes Allegra's unexpected companion.

For lack of a better word, Existenz is gross. Relishing in its grotesque visuals, the film adds a body-horror twist to its classic sci-fi premise, crafting one of the genre's most distinctive and memorable entries of the '90s. Existenz is full of twists and espionage elements, but its biological themes are far more intriguing.

2 'The Brood' (1979)

In the pantheon of shocking and disturbing horror movies, Cronenberg's 1979 classic The Brood reigns supreme. The plot centers on a deranged psychiatrist conducting dangerous therapy on a divorced woman with severe mental health issues fighting for custody of her child.

Disturbing, grotesque, shocking, and wild, The Brood is truly one-of-a-kind. Exploring issues of motherhood, parenting, and legacy, The Brood is quintessential Cronenberg, blending horror and exploitation to deliver a surprisingly thought-provoking movie that never once sacrifices thematic resonance, despite its abundance of shocking thrills.

1 'Naked Lunch' (1991)

There are weird movies, and then there's Naked Lunch. Cronenberg's surreal sci-fi classic stars Peter Weller as William Lee, an exterminator who becomes addicted to the substance used to kill bugs. After accidentally killing his wife, played by the mighty Judy Davis, Lee flees and finds himself involved in a massive government conspiracy orchestrated by bugs.

To put it simply, Naked Lunchis completely bonkers. Bizarre but addictive, the film is a collection of Cronenberg's grossest imagery that seldom makes sense. Cronenberg is at his most unrestrained, creating an ode to writing filled with dark humor, surreal themes, and visuals so disturbing they give Eraserhead a run for its money.

