David Crosby, the man whose musical talents greatly influenced the '60s folk-rock scene as the co-founding member of two iconic bands - The Byrds and the trio Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later morphed into the quartet Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young aka CSNY has passed on today. Crosby was 81 years old.

His death was confirmed to Variety by his wife in a statement that read:

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Born in Hollywood to a father (Floyd Crosby) who was an Oscar-winning cinematographer, Crosby was heavily influenced by the entertainment scene and proceeded to carve his own unique path, dropping out of college to pursue a music career. By his early twenties, Crosby became a founding member of the Los Angeles rock band, the Byrds which had Roger McGuinn as its frontman. His signature harmonizing vocals was an essential component of the band's sound making him an integral part of the band's influence on the budding folk-rock scene and the enormous commercial success they enjoyed.

After an in-fighting saw him exit the Byrd, Crosby continued making music history with CSN which would later be rechristened CSNY, however, his time with the new band wasn't without its fair share of troubles which ultimately saw to their split in the 1970, though the band would sporadically reunite at intervals for concerts. Crosby would later launch a successful solo career and until his death remained an active recording artist. He famously predicted his imminent death in a headline making statement last year when he resolved to stop active touring but revealed that he was committed to "crank out as much music as I possibly can."

Atypical of rock stars of his era, David Crosby was deeply immersed in heavy drug use and alcoholism that characterized the times, the consequent repercussions included a stint behind-bars and several bouts with sickness. He got deeply candid about his lows in the 2019 documentary film, David Crosby: Remember My Name produced by his lifelong pal, Cameron Crowe. Compelling, emotional and deeply intimate, the film painted an unflinching, honest portrait of Crosby's life through the years featuring interviews where the iconic rocker passionately shared his life lessons. Quizzed in an interview with Collider on why he decided to bare it all out, Crosby shared his idea on a true documentary, saying: "If the documentary is about you, I want to know what you care about. I want to know what you’re afraid of. I want to know who you love. I want to know what moves you." Indeed, Crosby left behind a one-of-kind material with which to remember him by, that is, in addition to his incredible talent.

Crosby is survived by his wife Jan Dance, their son Django, son James Raymond, as well as two daughters, Erika and Donovan, from previous relationships. Our condolences are with his family at this difficult time.