Requiem For A Dream, Trainspotting, A Star Is Born—some of the most critically acclaimed films tell the tragic story of someone with substance abuse issues. But though some films dive headfirst into these stories with a voyeuristic near-delight at all the sordid details of an addict's struggles, David Dastmalchian's 2014 Animals maintains an unflinching authenticity. An indie drama both written by and starring Dastmalchian, Animals follows Jude (Dastmalchian) and Bobbie (Kim Shaw) as they resort to theft and scams to finance their heroin addiction. His freshman foray into feature-length screenwriting, Dastmalchian hits it out of the park with this semi-autobiographical trudge through the struggles of two young lovers.

Jude and Bobbie's Love Carries

Central to the thematic core of Animals is the relationship between Jude and Bobbie. A warmth and understanding underpins their dynamic. Though their heroin addiction has pushed them into dire straits—the young couple living out of a busted car and running scams to fund their addiction—there's a real love present in even their darkest moments. Jude and Bobbie share an understanding of the world that supersedes their addiction. The romantic drama of Animals hits just as hard as Jude and Bobbie's struggles as addicts. And though perhaps love isn't enough on its own to push them into recovery, it matters that the love is there.

Animals is outright difficult to watch at certain points. Every time you think Jude and Bobbie have hit rock bottom, they somehow manage to dig even deeper. Part of what makes the film so hard to watch is the way Dastmalchian humanizes his characters both as an actor and as a screenwriter. Part of the discomfort, and at times outright horror, of Animals is watching two people so full of life and potential scramble to obtain the very thing ruining their lives. But the key to what makes the film work is the hope woven into the fabric of the film. Dastmalchian's been fairly open about his experiences with addiction and the influence that time in his life had on Animals. In a 2015 Hollywood Chicago interview, Dastmalchian is quoted as saying "I think something that I wanted to bring to the screen was the potential for hope." And it's that very potential that can make Animals a hard watch. Jude and Bobbie aren't doomed to their lives on the street. They can get better. It's only a matter of whether they make the hard choices required to get there.

Animals Centers on Hope