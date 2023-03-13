David Dastmalchian is a true scene-stealer. The actor is famous for his usual collaborations with Denis Villeneuve and many complex and striking supporting roles in numerous movies. Dastmalchian is a guarantee, holding his own against more famous stars and delivering compelling and layered performances that make him a true standout.

Dastmalchian will return in Boston Strangler (premiering on March 17 on Hulu), and he was also part of the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor has delivered many memorable supporting roles throughout his decades-long career, and while he's always brilliant, some of his performances are far more memorable than others.

10 Thomas Schiff - 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is a perfect example of a superhero movie blending genres to create a refreshing and unique take on its beloved source material. The plot centers on Batman as he joins Commissioner Gordon and DA Harvey Dent to take down the Joker.

Dastmalchian plays a short but unforgettable role as Thomas Schiff, an Akrham patient who the Joker uses as a decoy. Although his intervention is short – Dastmalchian only has one scene – the actor delivers an unnerving portrayal of a man seduced and manipulated by the Joker's chaos. Dastmalchian leaves a strong impression, which is impressive considering the talent Nolan assembled for the film.

9 Alonso "Lonny" Crane - 'The Belko Experiment' (2016)

Greg McLean directs the 2016 horror movie The Belko Experiment, based on a screenplay by new DC honcho James Gunn. John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, and Michael Rooker star in a story that sees a group of employees at a Colombian company get locked in and threatened to start killing each other.

Dastmalchian plays Alonso "Lonny" Crane, a maintenance worker under Rooker's character, Melks. Like many of Dastmalchian's other performances, Lonny is a short but meaningful role, and the actor squeezes it for all it's worth. The character quickly succumbs to the experiment's rules, although he doesn't have much time to wreak more havoc as he accidentally dies before he can.

8 Piter De Vries - 'Dune' (2021)

Denis Villeneuve boldly attempted to adapt Frank Herbert's notoriously challenging sci-fi masterpiece Dune and came out victorious. The film follows Paul Atreides, the young son of a royal family who finds himself thrown into an intergalactic war to control the desert planet of Arrakis.

Dastmalchian is a constant presence in Villeneuve's movies, with the Canadian director finding supporting but meaningful roles for the actor to play in most of his movies. Dastmalchian plays Piter de Vries in Dune, House Harknonnen's mentat and a cunning advisor to the Baron. The role is small, but Dastmalchian creates a genuinely menacing yet fascinating character worthy of Herbert's complex and thought-provoking universe.

7 Coco - 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Villeneuve directed the long-awaited sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling stars as K, a replicant who uncovers a dangerous secret and sets on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who's been missing for thirty years.

In his second collaboration with Villeneuve, Dastmalchian plays Coco, a police forensics investigator. Coco is pivotal to the plot, revealing to K that replicants can reproduce. He dies at the hands of Luv, the film's secondary antagonist, but not before he can make his memorable and crucial contribution to the plot. 2049 is a brilliant piece of filmmaking, elevated by a powerful ensemble where every actor enhances an already impressive script.

6 Veb - 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Dastmalchian returns to the Ant-Man franchise, albeit in a different role, for the tiny hero's third solo movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The plot sees the Lang/Pym-Van Dyne clan take a dangerous journey into the Quantum realm, where they face the dangerous Kang, the Conqueror.

The Quantum realm is inhabited by numerous beings, including the gelatinous Veb, voiced by Dastmalchian. The film's best comedic moments belong to Veb, whose spontaneous personality makes him a breath of fresh air in an otherwise by-the-numbers Marvel effort. Dastmalchian's Veb is one of Quantumania's most likable characters and strongest assets, a character that fulfills its comedic relief role without taking the spotlight away from the titular heroes.

5 Kurt - 'Ant-Man' (2015) & 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' (2018)

Ant-Man introduces Dastmalchian's first role in Marvel. The actor plays Kurt, Scott Lang's Russian associate known for his highly superstitious personality and a strong love for Elvis Prestley and the film Saturday Night Fever. Dastmalchian reprised his role for the 2018 sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

It takes a seriously gifted comedic actor to steal the spotlight from heavyweights like Paul Rudd and Michael Peña. However, Dastmalchian achieves it effortlessly, making Kurt a vibrant and hilarious character thanks to his deadpan delivery, over-the-top Russian accent, and acerbic comments that greatly contribute to the chaos of the Ant-Man movies.

4 Bob Taylor - 'Prisoners' (2013)

Dastmalchian's first collaboration with Villeneuve was in the 2013 thriller Prisoners. The film stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal and follows a police detective and a grieving father pursuing justice for the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania.

Twisting and gripping, Prisoners is among the best thrillers of the 21st century. Dastmalchian plays Bob Taylor, a dangerous man who confesses to the girls' kidnapping before committing suicide. Unnerving yet enthralling, Dastmalchian gives the definition of a scene-stealing supporting performance in Prisoners. Long after he's gone, his character's memory remains, haunting every scene and adding a layer of discomfort to the film.

3 Calendar Man - 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 & 2' (2021)

The Long Halloween is arguably the best storyline in the Batman mythos, inspiring many of the Caped Crusader's best live-action efforts. However, its animated adaptation is among Batman's best film efforts, finally doing justice to the pivotal storyline.

Dastmalchian voices Calendar Man, the Hannibal Lecter-esque figure who guides Batman throughout the story. The actor voices the character with quiet precision, crafting an eerie figure far more menacing than the villain actually committing the murders. In Dastmalchian's hands, Calendar Man is fascinating and menacing, finally cementing the character as one of Batman's best villains.

2 Murdoc - 'MacGyver' (2016 - 2021)

MacGyver, starring Lucas Till, follows the titular character, a government agent who prevents world disasters through ingenuity and scientific knowledge. Accompanied by CIA agent Jack Dalton, MacGyver travels the world solving mysteries and fighting crime.

Dastmaclhian played Murdoc, a recurring supporting character and foe to MacGyver and Dalton. Murdoc is funny, clever, and thoroughly obsessed with MacGyver, whom he considers an equal and a "friend." Dastmalchian shines in a role full of panache and something akin to charm, qualities that contrast perfectly with Till's straightforward approach to MacGyver. Murdoc is arguably the show's best villain, thanks largely to Dastmalchian's performance.

1 Polka-Dot Man - 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

The Suicide Squad follows the titular group as they travel to Corto Maltese on the orders of the ruthless Amanda Waller. There, they must find and destroy evidence of Project Starfish before it falls under the local government's control. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, and Viola Davis. Dastmalchian plays Polka-Dot Man, a severely mentally-ill man and one of the squad's new members.

Thanks to James Gunn's irreverence, The Suicide Squad is an uproarious and suitably disruptive entry into the comic book genre. Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man is the film's biggest surprise, with the actor turning one of DC's D-list characters into a brilliant supporting player. The Suicide Squad is a true comedy ensemble piece, but every character gets a chance to shine. Dastmalchian arguably gives his best performance to date, defining what it means to be a scene-stealer.

