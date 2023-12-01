The Big Picture David Dastmalchian is having quite the 2023 with new releases including Oppenheimer, The Boogeyman, and more.

Looking to the future, Collider has exclusively learned that Dastmalchian will next star in the movie Dust Bunny opposite Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver.

The movie is about an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

David Dastmalchian continues to solidify himself as one of the most prolific and exciting actors in the industry right now. Not only did he have a massive 2023 filled with a slew of successful projects like Oscar hopeful Oppenheimer and horror gem The Boogeyman, but he consistently uses each and every opportunity he gets to push limits and show off his seemingly limitless range as an actor. There’s no doubt that will continue with his next project, the feature film Dust Bunny.

Collider has exclusively learned that Dastmalchian has joined Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver in the Entertainment One and Thunder Road production about an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

When Mikkelsen’s casting was first announced in November 2022, Thunder Road’s Erica Lee teased that Dust Bunny is “inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace.” Kristen Figeroid of Sierra/Affinity, the company handling global sales on the project, also called the film “a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s.” No word on exactly who Dastmalchian, Mikkelsen, and Weaver are playing in the film.

Dust Bunny marks the feature film debut of Bryan Fuller, who has recently been in the headlines for a lawsuit for Queer to Fear.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Dastmalchian Is a Top-Tier Big Screen Chameleon

Dastmalchian has been an eye-catching chameleon since scoring his first feature film credit for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Even with minimal screen time, Dastmalchian made a lasting impression, one that’s paved the way to significant roles in some of the very best feature films in recent years. In addition to appearing in the DC film franchise and playing Kurt and Veb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dastmalchian also starred in Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning adaptation of Dune as Piter de Vries, and he’s in what’s proving to be the biggest Oscar juggernaut of 2023, Oppenheimer.

In the independent realm, Dastmalchian is receiving rave reviews for his work in Late Night with the Devil, including one from Collider's own Chase Hutchinson. Directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the found footage-style film follows Dastmalchian’s Jack Delroy, a 1970s late-night talk show host who pulls out all the stops to boost ratings during his Halloween special.

IFC Films and Shudder have acquired the rights to Late Night With the Devil. The film will get a theatrical release in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and will also stream on Shudder at a later date.

No release date information has been revealed for Dust Bunny, but Collider will continue to provide the latest as more details surface.