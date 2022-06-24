The Suicide Squad actor David Dastmalchian has just been tapped to star in the upcoming indie horror flick, Late Night with the Devil according to Variety. According to IMDB, he will be joining Australian actor Ian Bliss. The film will tell the story of a late-night talk show that goes horribly awry in 1977, and apparently unleashes "evil into the nation’s living rooms." The film is written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes, who previously helmed the horror flicks 100 Bloody Acres and Scare Campaign. Late Night with the Devil will serve as the second collaborative project between Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi after this year's Watcher, which was well-received by critics and audiences alike.

The Cairnes brothers commented on their upcoming project, saying, “In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience.” Late Night with the Devil will be the Cairnes brother's first movie since 2016's Scare Campaign. Scare Campaign may have been a smaller-scale indie, but it developed an audience through word of mouth. 100 Bloody Acres is even more obscure, but if Late Night with the Devil is a hit, then maybe that film will develop a new fan base.

Dastmalchian was a little-known character appearing in brief roles in titles like The Dark Knight and Ray Donovan, until becoming more well-known for roles in films such as Prisoners and Ant-Man. Beginning just last year, Dastmalchian seems to be having a bit of a moment as of late after giving memorable performances in the hit films The Suicide Squad and Dune. The actor has many new roles in upcoming films up his sleeve, including Last Voyage of the Demeter, Oppenheimer, and The Boogeyman. Dastmalchian will also appear in Boston Strangler and Girls will be Girls 2012.

Image via Disney

Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek Dauchy, Mat Govoni, Adam White, and John Molloy all serve as producers on Late Night with the Devil. Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer in addition to starring, alongside Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson. Cinetic will be handling the film's North American rights. Stuart Ford’s AGC International will handle the film's international rights.

Late Night with the Devil is currently filming in Australia and is aiming for an undetermined 2023 release date. Not many other details regarding Late Night with the Devil are currently known, but stay tuned at Collider for more information.