David Dastmalchian will always be known for his roles in Oppenheimer and The Suicide Squad, but the famous actor also has his sights set on another iconic role. Dastmalchian has been in a number of projects over the years, including joining major franchises like DC and Marvel, but he's also taken on roles in smaller horror movies like Late Night with the Devil and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Dastmalchian's second acting credit came in 2008 when he starred as Joker's Thug in The Dark Knight, and he also featured as Dwight Pollard in two episodes of Gotham. Collider's Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Dastmalchian at the Saturn Awards, and he expressed interest in stepping out from playing a henchman and putting on the makeup for Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime himself:

"I know we're just kidding around here, but I would love it. I think some people go 'Hamlet is my life's quest,' or 'Willy Loman is my life's quest.' Getting to put on the makeup of the Clown Prince of Crime at some point in my lifetime is up there next to one of my greatest career dreams, which is to be an enemy of James Bond."

Plenty of other actors have been fancast as Joker over the years, including Bill Skarsgård, who also recently expressed interest in playing the character, citing that he has some ideas if he ever gets the chance to step into the role. Willem Dafoe has also been famously fancast as Joker plenty of times, but he's now almost 70 years old and likely moving into a different phase in his career that doesn't include squaring off against someone like Batman. It's hard to deny that David Dastmalchian would be electric as Joker, especially after his haunting performance in Late Night with the Devil, and with it being one of the biggest dreams of his acting career, it would certainly be exciting to see someone with such passion and fervor land the role of a lifetime.

Who Has Portrayed The Joker Over the Years?

Arguably the most famous portrayal of The Joker is the late Heath Ledger, who sadly passed away at age 28 and was awarded the Oscar posthumously for his performance alongside Christian Bale in The Dark Knight. However, Ledger isn't the only one to take home an Academy Award for portraying the Clown Prince of Crime; Joaquin Phoenix also won the Oscar for his work in the 2019 Joker solo film, which was the highest-grossing R-rated movie for several years until being recently passed by Deadpool & Wolverine. Other notable performers to portray The Joker over the years include Jack Nicholson in the 1980s Batman movies, as well as Mark Hamill voicing the character in animation and video game properties.

There is no official word on David Dastmalchian's involvement with a Joker-related project, but stay tuned to Collider, where we'll be the first to report if there is.