The Big Picture Get ready for spine-chilling horror in Late Night with the Devil - an eerie found-footage style film set in the 1970s.

David Dastmalchian leads a terrifying narrative with Laura Gordon and Ingrid Torelli as they unravel sinister forces.

Dastmalchian's 2023 lineup is a horror fan's dream, including Ant-Man, a Stephen King adaptation, and a Dracula feature.

After watching our exclusive clip for Late Night with the Devil, you can’t say you haven’t been warned of the indescribable horror that awaits viewers when the film conjures itself into theaters on March 22. With a hint of both intrigue and terror, David Dastmalchian’s talk show host, Jack Delroy, directly addresses his live studio audience and the folks at home, sharing with both how the guests on tonight’s taping of the fictional Night Owls with Jack Delroy ended up on the couch next to him. The TV personality reveals that he’s been stuck thinking about a book that landed on his desk one month earlier titled, “Conversations with the Devil,” in which a parapsychologist named Dr. June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) writes about her time working with a young woman thought to be possessed by Satan. Teeing up a clip from Dr. Ross-Mitchell’s research center that will help get everyone on the same page before the special guests walk out, Jack Delroy warns audiences that what they’re about to see is “both profoundly disturbing and shocking,” leaving us on a cliffhanger as the exclusive clip comes to an end.

Late Night with the Devil fully leans into eerie and unsettling vibes to leave an impression on the viewer in a found-footage-style horror film about a talk show that goes to hell and back. Set in the 1970s, host Jack Delroy (Dastmalchian) welcomes Dr. Ross-Mitchell and her young subject (Ingrid Torelli) for the show’s Halloween installment. The only survivor of a Satanic church’s mass suicide, the teen sought the help of the parapsychologist to control the voices she claims to hear inside of her head. The more digging Jack Delroy does, the more off-the-rails the live recordings go, pulling his costumed audience into the darkness right along with him.

Written and directed by brotherly duo Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign), along with Dastmalchian, Gordon, and Torelli, the horror flick also features performances from Ian Bliss (The Matrix Reloaded), Josh Quong Tart (Scare Campaign), Fayssal Bazzi (The Merger), and Georgina Haig (Once Upon a Time). Dastmalchian also serves as an executive producer alongside Rami Yasin and Joel Anderson.

David Dastmalchian’s Gargantuan 2023

Although he’s packed prior years with performances in titles like The Suicide Squad, Dune, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2023 was the biggest one yet for Dastmalchian’s growing career. The actor kicked off the year with a return to the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before doing what he does best - horror and thrillers - in titles including Rob Savage’s adaptation of the Stephen King short story The Boogeyman, Hulu’s scripted true crime flick Boston Strangler, and the Dracula-centered feature, The Last Voyage of the Demeter. He also joined the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-sweeping historical drama Oppenheimer and lent his voice to the animated DC project, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two.

Check out our exclusive clip for Late Night with the Devil above and check it out when it haunts screens on March 22, followed by a streaming release on Shudder on April 19.

