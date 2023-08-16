The Big Picture David Dastmalchian has had a breakout year in 2023, with roles in major movies including Oppenheimer and The Boogeyman, and even a festival darling on the horizon.

He is a staple in superhero franchises, having appeared in both the MCU and the DC extended universe, showcasing his range as an actor.

Dastmalchian is breaking past typecasting and taking on a variety of roles, from dark and unsettling characters to hilariously comedic ones.

We often talk of comeback years, with actors returning to the scene after an extended hiatus or an unintended drop in bookings, but just as worthy of celebration are the cases of a quiet, exponential rise. Sometimes, a name reaches household status by way of an explosive debut, while other names slowly ecru credit after credit for commendable performances, until the subject of occasional recognizability becomes the frequent favorite. David Dastmalchian is the epitome of such a case.

He's had the biggest 2023 out of anyone, showing no signs of slowing down ahead. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the latest Christopher Nolan banger, Dastmalchian's year has stretched across just about every kind of scale and genre an actor could want, with parts in some of the year's biggest movies and even a yet-unknown festival darling that you'll want to keep your eye on. Beyond keeping him busy, 2023 has put Dastmalchian's range as a performer further into the spotlight.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Marks a Powerful Collaboration

While Dastmalchian won't be closing out the year with a reprisal in Dune: Part Two, considering his character's fatal demise in the first film, it's safe to say that he would have if his character lived on. One of his greatest strengths is his evident desirability, with filmmakers asking him for project after project. His portrayal of Piter de Vries, one of the sinister House Karkonnen's Mentats, was the third collaboration between Dastmalchian and director Denis Villeneuve. After first working together on 2013's menacing thriller Prisoners, the pair reunited for two incredible blockbuster follow-ups: Blade Runner 2049 and Dune: Part One.

This is a common occurrence in Dastmalchian's career and a key element of his well-earned success. Arguably the best example of this came this year with Oppenheimer, Dastmalchian's second Christopher Nolan film, arriving over a decade after their first outing together. Most people that have had their "I know that guy" moment over the past few years could likely trace that thought back to 2008's The Dark Knight, the crown jewel of Nolan's Batman trilogy and the first feature film of Dastmalchian's career.

David Dastmalchian Is a Staple of Nearly Every Superhero Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

Branching from his Batman roots, Dastmalchian would join the MCU and continue on in the extended DC universe across multiple roles. In 2015, he would close out Phase Two of the MCU with Peyton Reed's Ant-Man. Alongside Luis (Michael Peña), Dastmalchian played the role of Kurt Goreshter, a companion of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and a member of the cyber-criminal cohorts that made for the film's charming comedic highlight. Reed would bring Dastmalchian back in 2018 for the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and even when the third Ant-Man film had no room for his character Kurt, Dastmalchian would return. In 2023, he'd step into a new role as Veb in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, further solidifying the fact that filmmakers want Dastmalchian around whenever possible.

Despite receiving a lukewarm if not negative critical reception, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has its high points with fun Easter eggs, as well as an effectively intimidating villain through Jonathan Majors and the chance to draw out an array of playfully creative supporting characters that dwell within the Quantum Realm. One of these colorful additions is Dastmalchian's portrayal of Veb, a member of the Freedom Fighters opposing Kang the Conqueror (Majors) and an eventual ally of Scott Lang.

RELATED: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Cast Couldn't Even Look at Dracula on Set

Introducing himself in the most off-the-wall manner possible, Veb and a group of Quantum natives repeat an indiscernible phrase at Scott before guiding him to drink a mysterious substance. Once it's consumed, the chanting morphs into English. "Drink the ooze," they've been shouting. The ooze, we discover, enables anyone who ingests it to linguistically understand anyone that they hear, and the substance is made within and excreted from Veb himself. Coupled with his perky friendliness and hilarious curiosity surrounding the number of holes that a human has on their body, Veb is reminiscent of when Taika Waititi's Korg was introduced to the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok. In the same way that Korg and Randall Park's Agent Jimmy Woo gained a devoted niche fandom, Dastmalchian's Veb could easily see a call to return to MCU projects that lie ahead.

Aside from The Dark Knight and the Ant-Man franchise, Dastmalchian played a pivotal role as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021 (collaborating with Gunn once again after working together on The Belko Experiment), and further adding to his gloriously bloated 2023, Dastmalchian had another superhero-centric entry with Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. Lending his vocal talents to the DC animated movie, this is Dastmalchian's third performance in a Batman cartoon. When you remember that he appeared in The Flash television series and even reprised Kurt in the Disney+ series What If...?, it's clear there's no comic book universe that Dastmalchian can't uplift.

David Dastmalchian Is Breaking Past Typecasting

Image via 20th Century Studios

Bolstering the massive year he's had, Dastmalchian took on the role of Lester Billings in The Boogeyman, playing the film's harbinger of terror with an unsettling level of commitment. Moreover, 2023 also saw Dastmalchian portraying one of the titular subjects of Keira Knightley's investigation in Boston Strangler, and he takes the lead in Late Night with the Devil. The former is a found footage horror film that's generated immense positive buzz at its festival premieres, though a date for a theatrical wide-release or streaming has not yet been announced.

Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Dastmalchian confessed his initial apprehension toward accepting his part in The Boogeyman. "Absolutely not," was his immediate reaction upon reading the script. "No interest in portraying Lester Billings. I don't care to go there. I've done too much stuff in the darkness. I need a break, and I can't do it." Thankfully, after further discussion with director Rob Savage, he agreed to what would become another laudable entry into his pantheon of unnerving gigs.

Dastmalchian, as you may have noticed, has a history of playing incredibly dark supporting roles, a track record that began with The Dark Knight. Dastmalchian is a well-trained actor, however, graduating from The Theatre School at DePaul University and paying his dues across all forms of media throughout his rise to stardom. He won't be boxed into a singular form of typecasting. On the other side of the doom coin, coming up we have The Last Voyage of the Demeter, in which Dastmalchian plays the first mate of the ill-fated ship, and hidden among his endlessly hyped year was an appearance in TBS's Daniel Radcliffe vehicle Miracle Workers. In the second episode of the comedy series' Season 4, Dastmalchian plays Ugulus Sleeze, a grotesque character in the post-apocalyptic world and a gloriously on-the-nose parody of Stellan Skarsgård's role in Dune: Part One, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Simply put, Dastmalchian is absolutely hilarious, and it's the perfect garnish to place on the sprawling year he's had.