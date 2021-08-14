It’s time to put a name to the face. David Dastmalchian is everywhere — his face is easily recognizable as “that guy” in films and television shows across genres. The actor has a formidable resume of guest appearances and supporting roles, popping up in everything from Blade Runner 2049 to episodes of CSI and the MacGyver reboot.

Now he’s in the limelight with his scene-stealing performance as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. The DC Comics villain is infamous for his silly name and sillier powers, but Dastmalchian brought both levity and pathos in every scene he was in. And this isn’t the first time he’s been an outstanding addition to a comic book property.

Polka-Dot Man is the latest example of why Dastmalchian has been the go-to actor for comic book adaptations. His many appearances showcase his range of talents in bringing every kind of character, be they thugs, villains, or heroes, to life.

The Dark Knight

Dastmalchian’s first credited movie role was the bit part of Joker's Thug in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. If we’re being honest with ourselves, we should have known right then that his star was on the rise.

It’s a pretty thankless role; the character plays a part in the assassination attempt on Gotham’s mayor, before being captured and interrogated by Gotham’s White Knight, Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). But Dastmalchian gave an unforgettable performance. The character started off with a sense of false confidence, which eventually turned into fear when he realized that the good guys may not be that good after all.

Dastmalchian brought so much nuance to just one scene; a sure sign of greater things to come.

Gotham

Dastmalchian appeared in the Batman universe again, but this time on the Fox television series, Gotham. He starred in two episodes of Season 3, dubbed “Mad City,” as Dwight Pollard, a fervent admirer of Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan), the show’s version of the Joker.

Dwight was obsessed with bringing his idol back to life, but regretted it when his plan was a success. Dastmalchian captured Dwight’s megalomania by balancing the character’s innocent act in front of the police with an unhinged performance as the interim leader of Jerome’s followers. But Dastmalchian’s ability to pivot from deranged to terrified made us all feel a little bit sorry for Dwight’s ultimate fate.

Ant-Man/Ant-Man and the Wasp

The majority of comic book fans probably recognize Dastmalchian as Kurt from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kurt is part of Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s (Paul Rudd) trio of trusty partners, and despite his curtailed screen time, he is unforgettable in both the first Ant-Man film and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Dastmalchian has the uncanny ability to mix stoicism with understated levity. He’s an actor who doesn’t need much dialogue to tell you a lot about his character. Those traits come through especially with Kurt. Kurt is intelligent and quick-witted, but he is hilarious when spooked, as happens in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Dastmalchian will be reprising his role as Kurt in voice form in What If…?, and we can only hope he gets another stab at the character in the third installment of the Ant-Man films.

The Flash

In 2021 alone, Dastmalchian has appeared in three different comic book properties, starting with his turn as the villain Abra Kadabra in The CW’s The Flash. The character is The Flash’s nemesis from the future and uses futuristic technology that’s indistinguishable from magic.

Dastmalchian first appeared as Abra way back in Season 3. Even though he was just the villain-of-the-week, Dastmalchian gave the character a sinister air while playing up the camp factor of a quintessential comic book villain.

On his return in the seventh season, Abra was a completely different man. His character journey was touching because of the writing, but came to life especially because of Dastmalchian’s layered performance. By the end of Abra’s journey, viewers couldn’t help but root for him. His sacrifice on the show was felt as acutely by Team Flash as the fans watching him.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Parts One and Two

Dastmalchian brought his voice talents to the fore as the unnerving Calendar Man in both parts of Batman: The Long Halloween, the 2021 animated adaptation of the Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale story. While the villain’s name may be laughable (second only to Polka-Dot Man), he was definitely not one to be trifled with.

In both films, Calendar Man was locked in a cell in Arkham Asylum and called upon to help Batman (Jensen Ackles) and Commissioner Gordon (Billy Burke) profile the newest serial killer in Gotham. Dastmalchian’s voice acting gave Calendar Man an eerie, Hannibal Lecter-esque menace to it. You could tell that this character believed himself to be the smartest man in the Asylum. And he was right (Dastmalchian also voiced the Penguin in the second film, but it was a brief, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment).

At this point, we have to ask, what can’t Dastmalchian do when he’s surrounded by people in masks and capes?

