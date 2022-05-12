David Duchovny is turning one of his books into a movie. According to Variety, Duchovny will star, direct, and write an adaptation of his book Bucky F*cking Dent.

The film will take place in New York in 1978. Duchovny will play Marty, the father of the main character: Ted. After learning that his father is dying, Ted decides to move back home and help take care of Marty. He hopes that he can use the time he has left with his father to get closer to him. Marty is a big Red Sox fan, and Ted notices that his father's health gets worse whenever the team loses a game. To help his dad, Ted comes up with a big plan to create the illusion that the team is having a winning streak. Members of the neighborhood, as well as Marty's grief counselor Mariana, help Ted with his plan for his father. No other casting for the film has been announced yet.

Duchovny is best known for playing Fox Mulder in Fox's series The X-Files from 1993 to 2018. During the show's run, he directed multiple episodes of the series, as well as developed stories for episodes. He directed the 2004 film House of D, which he also wrote the screenplay for and starred in. Bucky F*cking Dent is the second of four books that Duchovny has written. It was released in 2016 and went on to become a bestseller and receive positive reviews from critics. His latest book, Truly Like Lightning: A Novel was released last year.

Yale Productions' Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman will be producers for the film. "We're thrilled to be working with David to bring this amazing story to life," said Yale Levine and Beckerman. "His passion and vision for this film are so clear, and the themes of this story - father and son, life and death - are deeply meaningful and universal." Yale Productions' sales banner Great Escape is planning to sell the film to potential buyers at Cannes later this month. The company will also be selling the upcoming films The Kill Room (directed by Nicol Paone) and September 17th (directed by Brittany Snow), which they also produced.

Bucky F*cking Dent is scheduled to begin filming later this year. In the meantime, fans can watch Duchovny's previous directing and writing work in 2004's House of D, which is currently available to stream for free on YouTube.

