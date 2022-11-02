David Duchovny is set to star in the drama Adam the First. He joins T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley in the upcoming road-trip picture. The news of Duchovny's casting in the upcoming feature, which is written and directed by Irving Franco, comes via The Hollywood Reporter. In the movie, the titular Adam sets out on a cross-country road trip following the murder of his foster parents, searching for several men, one of whom may be his long-estranged biological father, and deciding if he wants to be part of their lives. Executive producer Scott Martin says Adam the First is "masterfully crafted and beautifully shot...and engaging from start to finish."

After making appearances in Twin Peaks, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, and Beethoven, Duchovny landed his best-known role as conspiracy-minded FBI agent Fox Mulder on the long-running science fiction series The X-Files in 1993; he reprised the role in two theatrical films and a two-season revival on Fox. He also starred on seven seasons of Californication on Showtime as disaffected screenwriter Hank Moody and appeared in the films Evolution, Return to Me, and Things We Lost in the Fire.

Duchovny has also written five well-received novels, in addition to having written and directed the 2004 Anton Yelchin feature House of D. After taking a hiatus from acting to focus on his career as a novelist, he recently turned up in the pandemic comedy The Bubble, and will appear in the upcoming Kenya Barris Netflix comedy, You People. He is also set to star alongside Meg Ryan in the romantic comedy What Happens Later, and as part of a massive ensemble cast in The Estate.

Image via NBC

RELATED: David Duchovny to Write, Direct, and Star in Adaptation of His Novel 'Bucky F*cking Dent'

Knight is best known for his performance as George O'Malley on Grey's Anatomy for its first five seasons, and has recently starred on the HBO dark comedy series The Flight Attendant and as Reince Priebus in Showtime's Trump Administration miniseries The Comey Rule. Fegley has starred in the 2017 remake of Pete's Dragon, The Goldfinch, and The War with Grandpa. He will appear in this fall's hotly-anticipated semi-autobiographical Steven Spielberg drama The Fabelmans. Adam the First is director Franco's second feature — his first was the 2016 indie revenge drama Cheerleader.

Adam The First will be produced by Nathan Marcus, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Daniel Pinchot, and Bernie Stern. Its executive producers will include Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. Archstone will shop Adam the First to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out our recent interview with Duchovny down below.