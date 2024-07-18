The Big Picture David Duchovny auditioned for all three male lead roles on Full House, showing a different potential direction for the show.

Duchovny's subtle acting style would have clashed with the heartwarming tone of Full House.

Despite the missed opportunity, Duchovny showcased his comedic talents on The X-Files and Californication.

If you know anything about Full House, it's that the show was one of those incredibly wholesome sitcoms that longtime fans just couldn't get enough of. The zany premise alone opens the door for plenty of comedic potential, and with the combined talents of John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier (among the rest of the cast), it's no wonder that the show ran for an impressive eight seasons. We even got five additional seasons of a revival series, Fuller House, back in the 2010s that reminded us how much we missed the original! But did you know that Full House could've gone in a much different direction? Specifically, it could've featured future The X-Files star David Duchovny in one of the leading roles... Talk about spooky.

David Duchovny Nearly Stared on 'Full House'

Yes, you read that right. David Duchovny, known best for his role as Fox Mulder on The X-Files, nearly played a leading role on Full House. It's hard to believe now, especially looking back on a career that also includes Californication and Aquarius, but we could've had a very different Full House had things gone differently. On a recent episode of his Lemonada podcast, Fail Better, the actor revealed that he auditioned for the popular '80s-'90s sitcom back in the day, but what might really surprise you is which roles. "I auditioned for all three parts on Full House," Duchovny revealed on his show. "At first, they had me for, I think, the dad. And then they had me for the Stamos character. And then they had me for the other guy. I was thinking, 'I’ve got to get one of these, and it’s going to change my life.'"

Full House didn't premiere on ABC until 1987, so this would've been before Duchovny got the boost of television popularity he received in the '90s. Not only was the future X-Files star looking for his "big break" in the ever-massive and increasingly brutal Hollywood industry, but he was struggling to survive in Los Angeles. "I just needed to be able to pay my rent, too," he noted. Of course, there's a reason that Duchovny hasn't ever led a sitcom of his own, and after years of reflecting on what might have been with Full House, he's finally understood why. "I did not know how to do that sitcom stuff," Duchovny admitted on his show. "I don't know what they were thinking, that they thought I was going to exist in that world. I mean, I guess I could have learned, but I wasn't ready for that kind of, energetic performance that they need," (via Variety).

Though Duchovny was in the running for the role of Danny Tanner, Bob Saget was always the producer's first choice. Though Saget was initially unavailable due to another commitment, once his schedule cleared, he was instantly snatched up. Saget was clearly the right man for the role, as were John Stamos and Dave Coulier for the parts of Jesse Cochran (later renamed Jesse Katsopolis) and Joey Gladstone, respectively. The trio's specific chemistry is certainly a major factor in the show's longevity, and their on-screen dynamic would be hard-pressed to be recreated. Would the same have been true with Duchovny in one of these iconic sitcom parts? It's uncertain. Plus, given his exit from The X-Files after the seventh season, one might also wonder if Full House would've lasted as long on the air as it had with Saget, Stamos, and Coulier at the helm.

The 'X-Files' Legend Wouldn't Have Been a Great Fit for 'Full House'

Image via

But the biggest reason that David Duchovny wouldn't have worked on Full House is that, well, he's David Duchovny. The actor's often understated performances, relying more on dry wit and his distinct range, wouldn't have lent well to a show like Full House, which actively wore its heart on its sleeve. It's hard to imagine Duchovny giving the Tanner girls a speech about the importance of doing the right thing (even when it's hard). It's equally challenging to think of how Duchovny might've played the smiling charisma of their Uncle Jesse as he takes the stage and steals the show or how he might attempt Joey's iconic "Cut. It. Out." routine. At best, Duchovny's casting would have thrust him sooner into the Hollywood spotlight, and at worst, it would've created an entirely new show. Either way, it was the right move to pass on the future X-Files star.

Of course, this ended up being the best thing for Duchovny in the long run. As the name of his podcast suggests, the actor learned to take the rejection and move on. Had he been hired on a show like Full House, he may not have wanted to pursue a project like The X-Files, and even if he had, there's always the possibility that he would've been passed on due to his time on the sitcom. Though it took the actor more than a few years to make it on television (The X-Files didn't air until 1993, though he had a recurring role on Twin Peaks before that), once he was established as Special Agent Fox Mulder, his place in the cultural zeitgeist was settled. If Bob Saget and John Stamos are forever associated with Full House, then there's no denying that David Duchovny and The X-Files are synonymous. This was true even when he was replaced later on by Robert Patrick.

Thankfully, Full House wouldn't wrestle with the same cast struggles that The X-Files did. All five of the original cast members (seven, if you include Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen) remained with the show throughout the eight seasons, and every additional character added to the cast stuck with it until the end. And that's not including the revival series, which brought nearly everyone except the Olsen twins back for more. Full House wasn't just a show about family; it actively felt like one with the perfect cast for the perfect time. If David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were pivotal to the success of The X-Files, then so were the three male leads of Full House, who could never have been replaced. Duchovny might've been disheartened by his initial Full House rejection, but his perseverance as an actor saw him through in the end.

David Duchovny Has Proven His Comedic Ability

Close

Make no mistake, this isn't to say that David Duchovny can't do comedy at all. Plenty of episodes of The X-Files prove Duchovny, with the right material and proper direction, can thrive in a comedic setting. Sitcom acting might not have been his bag, but that's not to say that Duchovny doesn't have a unique funny bone of his own. X-Files episodes like "Bad Blood" and "Dreamland" stretched Duchovny's acting talents, forcing him to perform outlandishly as Fox Mulder or as another character wearing our hero's body. There's also "How the Ghosts Stole Christmas," and perhaps the most meta of the bunch, "Hollywood A.D.," where Mulder has to deal with the fact that Gary Shandling is playing a fictionalized version of himself in a Hollywood movie. Talk about "out there." Unsurprisingly, Duchovny is almost at his best in some of these more lighthearted, comedic settings, though it's worth noting that playing a funny Fox Mulder is an entirely different thing than playing Danny, Jesse, or Joey would've been.

Even after The X-Files, Duchovny starred as Hank Moody in the Showtime series Californication, which is a comedy-drama. Here, Duchovny's specific range is used masterfully in a dramatic element where he thrives. Hank's inability to "just say no" combined with the sometimes outlandish (though still realistic) hedonism of Los Angeles culture is brought to life best through an actor like Duchovny, whose very distinct acting style makes him perfect for this sort of role. While David Duchovny certainly has comedic talent and plenty of dramatic chops, these skills would've had a hard time translating properly to a show like Full House, which producer Dennis Rinsler once called "The Brady Bunch of the '90s" (via Los Angeles Times). Thankfully, we'll never have to wonder what a Bob Saget/John Stamos/Dave Coulier-less Full House would've looked like as we look back fondly on the series.

Full House is available for streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu