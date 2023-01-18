Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.

Released in 1992, Reservoir Dogs follows a group of criminals trying to hide from the police in an abandoned warehouse after a heist has gone wrong. Starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi, Edward Bunker, Michael Madsen, and Tarantino himself as the thieves, the thriller focuses on the paranoia that spreads through the group as they try to figure out who is the rat among them. And as Duchovny reveals, he auditioned to be a part of Tarantino’s first feature.

Recalling his spotless career, The X-Files star told us, “I auditioned for Pulp Fiction, and it was... No, not Pulp Fiction. I auditioned for Reservoir Dogs. That was like in the late ‘80s.” Louis-Dreyfus was so amused by this anecdote that she teased Duchovny by asking, “Did you get it?” Duchovny played along, replying, “Yeah. I'm fantastic in it. They did this head replacement of Tim Roth on me. It really pissed me off. I didn't know. I went to the premiere, and I was like, ‘Oh, Tim Roth's head is on mine.’” Well, now we know he was up for the role of Mr. Orange.

Despite not getting the part, Duchovny remembers the experience fondly, and he even did a great impression of Tarantino while telling us the story. In Duchovny’s words: “So I auditioned for Quentin Tarantino, and this is not an imitation of Quentin, but he's a high-energy guy, and he goes, ‘I really like what you do. I just don't know if I want you to do it in my movie.’ It was the best rejection I ever got in my life.”

What’s You People About?

Duchovny and Louis-Dreyfus will share the screen next in Netflix’s You People, an upcoming comedy loaded with social commentary by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, You People remix the old forbidden love trope to put two families into a direct collision course. We have Murphy’s proudly Black and Islamic family and Hill’s white and Jewish ensemble. Duchovny and Louis-Dreyfus will play the roles of Hill’s parents, left-oriented people who are still incapable of seeing how they can also reproduce racist behaviors.

You People comes to Netflix on January 27. Stay tuned for our full interview with Duchovny and Louis-Dreyfus later this week.