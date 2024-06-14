The Big Picture David Duchovny is open to returning as Fox Mulder in the upcoming X-Files reboot, depending on the direction of the show's writers.

With a reboot of The X-Files in the works, one of the iconic science fiction series' stars is open to return to the J. Edgar Hoover Building's basement. David Duchovny, who starred in the series as conspiracy-minded FBI agent Fox Mulder, is not ruling out a return to the character. Duchovny touched on the topic in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Says Duchovny, when asked if he was truly finished with The X-Files, "I don’t wake up and wonder, 'Where is the X-Files stock today?' But I love that show. I don’t know what my character would be like at my age. It’s an interesting question. That show can address the present as well as it addressed the ’90s. It just depends on Chris [Carter] or the other writers. I’m always like, 'Hey, let’s see.'" Although Duchovny seemed to be finished with the character when he left The X-Files as a regular after its seventh season, he returned for a handful of guest appearances and a substantial role in the show's original series finale, then again for the film The X-Files: I Want to Believe and for the show's truncated two-season revival on Fox. The series is set to return again, under the watchful eye of Ryan Coogler; original series creator Chris Carter has given the new series his blessing, and Gillian Anderson is willing to reprise her role as Agent Dana Scully, too.

Who Is Fox Mulder?

The driving force of Fox Mulder's life was the disappearance of his teenage sister, Samantha; he became convinced that she had been abducted by aliens. In adulthood, he became an FBI agent, but his obsession with conspiracy theories and the paranormal earned him the scorn of his peers, and got him banished to a basement office where he investigated the supernatural cases he dubbed "X-Files". He was eventually partnered with the skeptical Dana Scully, and the two became an extremely effective team, chasing down aliens and monsters all over the country. Along the way, he uncovered a decades-spanning conspiracy that entangled his family with the sinister government opertive known as the Cigarette-Smoking Man. Eventually, Mulder was abducted by aliens; after being rescued by Scully, he went on the run for years before reconnecting with Scully and resuming his FBI position. The series' most recent finale ended with the two in the romantic relationship long-desired by the show's ardent fandom.

Even without a return to the alien-hunting business, Duchovny is keeping busy. He's recently started a podcast, Fail Better, and his film, Reverse the Curse, which he directed, starred in, and adapted from his novel Bucky F*cking Dent, premieres today. He is next set to star in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Malice, alongside Jack Whitehall and Carice van Houten.

Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot is still in development; Reverse the Curse premieres today, June 14. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.