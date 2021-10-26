The new crime series comes after Kelley's successes with 'The Undoing,' 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' and 'Big Little Lies.'

Peacock has announced they have made a straight-to-series order for a new crime series from David E. Kelley, entitled The Missing. The series will follow Detective Avraham Avraham, whose spirituality helps guide his investigations. Based on the novel The Missing File by Dror A. Mishani, the book follows Avraham as he tries to find a missing sixteen-year-old boy.

The Missing File is the first in a series featuring Detective Avraham. The Missing series, with four books total as of now, has been published in over 20 languages and won several international awards, including Sweden’s Martin Beck Award for Best Translated Crime Novel, and the Grand Prix du Meilleur Polar in France. The last book, Conviction, was published in Israel this year, but a release date of an English translation has been set for 2022. Mishani also has a standalone crime novel titled, Three, in development with Keshet International in the U.K.

Kelley has had a number of notable television successes recently, having created and written Big Little Lies and The Undoing for HBO, as well as Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu. He has also recently created Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and co-created Big Shot for Disney+. When speaking of The Missing, Kelley stated: “I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life.”

The Missing will be comprised of eight 8 60-minute episodes, however, there is no release date yet for The Missing on Peacock.

Here is the official synopsis for The Missing:

The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

