‘Shazam!’s David F. Sandberg Reveals How He Made Horror Short Quarantined at Home

Before he went on to make feature films like Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, and Shazam!, David F. Sandberg got his start as “ponysmasher,” an Internet filmmaking sensation who crafted low-budget thrills using prosumer products, then showed us all how he pulled it off. He recently did this again with Shadowed, a spooky horror short he made while under friggin’ quarantine during coronavirus. And now, he’s pulling back the curtain yet again, with Good Enough — the making of Shadowed. And it’s a must-watch for any aspiring filmmakers reading.

Sandberg, alongside his muse/collaborator/wife Lotta Losten, breaks down the surprisingly complex facets to each moment of his seemingly simple three minute short. Software used, shot compositions analyzed, Sandberg himself modeling as one of the spookiest shadow monsters — this making-of video has it all and thensome. It also serves, like many of Sandberg’s best behind-the-scenes videos, as a crash course in “forced creativity.” There’s nothing stopping any wouldbe filmmaker from creating their product. Not a quarantine, not a limited budget, not even the creator’s preconceived notions of what the quality should be. Hence, the titular phrase: “Good enough.” Good stuff.

Check out how Sandberg put the video together below — and make sure you watch the short film here. For more from the Shazam! director, here’s the intel on its sequel.