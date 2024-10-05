With the spooky season upon us, there are so many new horror films to look forward to this month. However, it also makes it the perfect time to look ahead and get excited about the terrors that will scare genre fans in the coming year. One of the more intriguing films to fall into that latter category is David F. Sandberg's Until Dawn. The adaptation of the hit PlayStation horror game has been filming since late summer. Now it has officially wrapped its eerie production.

Sandberg took to his official Instagram page to share the news. Along with the cheeky message, “We made it until dawn! That's a wrap on #untildawnmovie”, the director shared an image of the final film slate for the production. It's similar to what he shared when filming began back in August, but this time the background is covered in blood.

What is 'Until Dawn' About?

Close

While the film won't be following the game’s narrative-driven scarefest, the original Until Dawn focused on a group of young adults who return to a ski lodge a year after tragedy struck their friend group at the frosty site. However, this reunion is short-lived when they start getting hunted one-by-one. What starts off as your standard straightforward slasher set up quickly turns into a complex supernatural nightmare where your choices determine who lives and who dies. The “Butterfly Effect” system and the game's endless branching paths made Until Dawn an instant modern classic when it was released on the PS4 in 2015.

It also made the game highly replayable. It’s going to be interesting to see if or how the film will honor that unique system. Also, although this is a new story, Peter Stormare is reprising his role as psychologist Dr. Hill from the game. This creepy doctor connected each chapter of the game by asking the players various questions that tapped into our worst fears. Again, this was something that made the game more personal. Stormare will be joined by a fresh ensemble which includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell and Belmont Camell.

When Does ‘Until Dawn’ Release?

Until Dawn doesn't have a release date yet. However, given that filming has ended, we should have news on that front by the end of the year. A summer or fall 2025 release is a safe bet at this point. However, while horror fans wait for more updates on Until Dawn, a PS5 and PC remake of the original game has just been released this weekend. You can purchase it on Steam and the PlayStation Store now. The trailer can be viewed below.