Director David Fincher is best known as a master of psychological thrillers, with hits like Se7en, Zodiac, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. However, his most ambitious project may have been an attempted adaptation of the Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea for Disney. However, the film never got off the ground, and now Fincher is shedding some light on the roadblocks that stopped him from taking the dive.

"Look, I really wanted to do 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea because what we had in mind was really kind of gross and cool and wet and steampunk and all that," Fincher told Letterboxd in an interview. "Disney was in a place where they were saying, 'We need to know that there's a thing that we know how to exploit snout to tail, and you're going to have to check these boxes for us.'" Fincher spoke more on the pushback from Disney that largely sunk the adaptation:

"I was like, 'You've read Jules Verne, right?' This is a story about an Indian prince who has real issues with white imperialism, and that's what we want to do. And they were like, 'Yeah, yeah, fine. As long as there's a lot less of that in it.' So you get to a point where you go, 'Look, I can't fudge this, and I don't want you to discover at the premiere what it is that you've financed. It doesn't make any sense because it's just going to be pulling teeth for the next two years.' And I don't want to do that. I mean, life's too short."

Many Attempts Have Been Made to Redo '20,000 Leagues'

Fincher's axed try was hardly the first time a reboot of 20,000 Leagues has been attempted. The original film, adapted from Verne's novel by Disney in 1954, followed the adventures of harpooner Ned Land (Kirk Douglas) as he traveled beneath the seas aboard the famed submarine Nautilus and its anti-imperialist commander, Captain Nemo. The film remains one of the classic Disney features of the studio's early age, and various attempts have been made to recreate it, including the cancelled Disney+ series Nautilus.

It was originally reported as far back as 2009 that a remake was in the works, with various directors attached besides Fincher. Once Fincher got involved, he reportedly was looking at Brad Pitt for the starring role of Ned Land, with Contagion's Scott Z. Burns and Se7en's Andrew Kevin Walker working on the screenplay. The adaptation bounced around the rumor circuit from there, until it was finally reported in 2013 that Fincher had abandoned 20,000 Leagues in favor of directing the thriller Gone Girl — seemingly a good choice since that film was nominated for four Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

The 1954 adaptation of 20,000 Leagues is available to stream on Disney+.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 20000 Leagues Under the Sea is a 1954 adventure film directed by Richard Fleischer, based on the classic novel by Jules Verne. Starring Kirk Douglas, James Mason, and Paul Lukas, the story follows a group of men who encounter the enigmatic Captain Nemo and his advanced submarine, the Nautilus. The film explores their underwater escapades and the mysteries of the deep sea. Release Date December 23, 1954 Director Richard Fleischer Cast Kirk Douglas , James Mason , Paul Lukas , Peter Lorre , Robert J. Wilke , Ted de Corsia , Carleton Young , J.M. Kerrigan , Percy Helton , Gloria Pall , Ron Nyman , Fred Graham , Harry Harvey , Charles Grodin , Harper Goff , Eddie Marr , John Daheim , Jack Stoney , Laurie Mitchell , Jack Gargan Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Adventure Character(s) Ned Land , Captain Nemo , Prof. Pierre Arronax , Conseil , First Mate of the Nautilus , Capt. Farragut , John Howard , Billy , Coach Driver , Blonde Girlfriend , Sailor , Casey Moore , Ticket Agent , Drummer Boy , Minister in San Francisco Steam Packet office , Shipping Agent , Nautilus Seaman , Police Detective , One of Ned's Girlfriends , Reporter from The Post Writers Jules Verne , Earl Felton Expand

