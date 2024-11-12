David Fincher's camera doesn't move unless he believes it has a reason to. If you look closely, the camera movements are always in tune with his characters. Did a character just lean in? Then, there's a good chance that the camera also moved slightly. The point is to put the audience in his characters' headspace, creating a subconscious connection between the audience and the characters and leaving an indelible impression. Perhaps thanks to this trick, great writing, even better performances, all-around excellent directing from Fincher, or most likely, all of the above, his twelve feature films have created some of cinema's most memorable characters.

To embark on the unenviable task of ranking these characters, their immediate appreciation (or lack of), lasting impact, and how much they've persisted in popular culture were considered. David Fincher doesn't recognize Alien 3, so to stay on the good side of the famously exacting director, this list won't either — in light of that, commiserations are owed to Sigourney Weaver's Ripley. Similarly, the entire cast of Zodiac and Edward Norton's The Narrator from Fight Club just missed out. So, without further ado, these are the best characters in David Fincher's movies.

10 Tanner Bolt (Tyler Perry)

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

David Fincher's films usually have an avatar stand-in for the director, a methodical character who's excellent at their job and incredibly specific. In Gone Girl, that particular honor goes to the titular gone girl, but in one pivotal scene in the film, Tyler Perry's defense lawyer character, Tanner Bolt, makes his case for why he is the Fincher stand-in. While preparing for an important television interview, Tanner Bolt coaches his accused wife-murderer client, Nick Dunne, on what to say and how to sound during the interview; every time Nick says something that doesn't fit the script, he'll pelt him with a gummy bear. It's not quite 99 takes for a scene, but it is the director's most literal depiction of his directing style, maybe at least until The Killer.

Tyler Perry excels in his unexpected casting as the excellent-at-his-job lawyer. Tanner's confident competence is his greatest strength as a character. Despite being the first non-family member to believe Nick's claims about Amy, he also immediately sees through all of Nick's deception, communicating to the audience that he is a worthy sparring partner for Amy. In a script that excels at wry humor, Tanner gets most of the film's laugh-out-loud lines. In addition to being a crowd-favorite character, he also serves as the audience surrogate, saying exactly what they think at almost every point, most notably in his hilarious final scene in the film.

9 Detectives David Mills (Brad Pitt) and William Somerset (Morgan Freeman)

'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

Although reluctant to be paired together at the start of Se7en, Detectives Mills and Somerset make a great team and even begin an unlikely friendship; following that theme, they won't be separated in this ranking. As with every great buddy cop duo, Brad Pitt's David Mills and Morgan Freeman's William Somerset complement each other. Mills, who is eager and naively optimistic, wants to work the big cases and make a difference. On the other hand, Somerset plans to retire after this case and has grown cynical in his years on the job. Somerset describes himself as abrasive and leans into his cerebral approach, while Mills is exceedingly likable and relies on his physical prowess. However, they are unified in their motivation to catch their latest serial killer, John Doe.

Both characters approach their police work with the utmost dedication, improved by the excellent performances of Pitt and Freeman. The former is great at playing the charm and naivety of his character; Mills is still temporarily spared from the horrors of the world. Meanwhile, Freeman's resolved albeit disillusioned approach to Somerset provides the film with the gravitas only an experienced detective can contribute. Somerset is quiet and analytical, whereas Mills is more talkative and restless, and their differing character styles come to a head in Se7en's truly harrowing climax.

8 Nick Dune (Ben Affleck)

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

On the day of her fifth wedding anniversary, Amy Dunne disappears. It quickly escalates from a missing person's case to a murder investigation, with the main suspect being her husband, Nick Dunne. He presents himself as a laid-back (possibly to a fault) husband and brother, but as the police and media scrutiny of his life continues, his full character is revealed. Nick is unhappy in his marriage, chronically lazy, a cheat, deeply insecure and possibly a murderer. On paper, these traits shouldn't make up a character worthy of making this list, but in Ben Affleck and David Fincher's hands, Nick Dunne pops.

Affleck breathes life and a thinly veiled anger into Nick, taking this shell of a pathetic man and making him someone audiences can simultaneously hate and feel for. It is immediately clear that he is no match for Amy's intelligence, but maybe he doesn't deserve what's happening to him. In her absence, Nick tries to play the role of the concerned husband, transparently performing for the cameras while barely hiding his growing disdain for the media. He answers and avoids questions with the air of a guilty person but also argues his innocence to his lawyer and breaks down to his twin sister. The saying is that humans contain multitudes, and no character is a bigger evidence of this than Nick. Like all great characters, Nick is also the perfect Roscharch test; do you find him sympathetic or malicious, irredeemable or simply flawed, a master of deceit or clueless, victim or perpetrator?

7 Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield)

'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

David Fincher's The Social Network isn't a film that can boast of having a moral hero at its center. However, the closest the film comes is with Andrew Garfield's emotional portrayal of Eduardo Saverin. Aaron Sorkin's script for The Social Network plays out in two tracks: the linear story of the creation and early years of Facebook is intercut with scenes from the subsequent lawsuits against Mark Zuckerberg, one of which was brought by his former best friend and Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin.

How does a best friend become a legal rival? Eduardo's love and admiration for Mark are some of his early character traits and throughout the film, the audience is slowly drip-fed the events that would characterize Mark's betrayal. All of Eduardo's betrayal and ridicule build up to a phenomenal scene that now has the added benefit of living in internet history. It is one of two scenes in the film where a character matches Mark's wits and stands up to him. If any part of the film can be labeled as a crowd-cheering moment, it would be Eduardo's emotional and justifiably angry confrontation with Mark and Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake).

6 Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter)

'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The lead protagonist of David Fincher's Fight Club, The Narrator, frequents support groups because he realizes that this outpouring of emotions cures his daily insomnia. At one such support group, he meets Helena Bonham Carter's Marla Singer. Like The Narrator, Marla attends these support groups under false pretenses: she's present at and smokes cigarettes at a lung cancer support group and steals clothes from laundry machines and sells them for petty cash. Marla is perfectly chaotic and indiscernible.

While introduced as a foil for The Narrator and eventually a love interest for both him and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), Marla also serves as the film's moral center. Like The Narrator, she is fascinated (possibly obsessed) with death, going as far as to attempt a Xanax overdose. However, unlike The Narrator and Tyler, Marla draws the line at overly immoral and illegal activities. Marla's sense of morality represents The Narrator's battle between her staunch idea of right and wrong and Tyler's more anarchical impulses.

5 Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg)

'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

There is nothing redeeming about Aaron Sorkin's fictionalized version of Mark Zuckerberg. An incredible alchemy was needed to create and execute this character, especially at a time when billionaires and social media were not quite as polarizing as they are today. Mark Zuckerberg is the perfect combination of Fincher and screenwriter, Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's most frequent impulses: a fast-talking, hyper-specific, abrasive and misunderstood genius. Fincher's darker impulses balance out Aaron Sorkin's historically more positive inclinations, resulting in a character that, as previously mentioned, offers no redeeming quality.

However, Jesse Eisenberg is immensely watchable. While the audience is never rooting for him, they are always intrigued about what he'll do or say next. A lot of praise is owed to Sorkin and Fincher for the boldness of their characterization of Zuckerberg, but it would have all fallen flat without an impenetrable performance at its center. Eisenberg is not new to playing fast-talking, smart, and obsessive characters, but he arguably delivers his best acting performance here. His Mark is insecure, petty and constantly distracted by shiny new things while also revealing a buried, damaged humanity underneath.

4 Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara)

'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Lisbeth Salander is one of the great characters of recent crime fiction. The co-lead of Stieg Larsson's Millennium novel series, Lisbeth is an asocial computer hacker portrayed by Rooney Mara in Fincher's English-language adaptation of Larsson's novel. A victim of sexual abuse, Salander is an avenging angel against men who abuse their power over women. In The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mara portrays Lisbeth as highly intelligent, determined, confrontational, and vulnerable. Just underneath the surface is her seething anger, but Mara shows a softer side buried within.

This vulnerability comes across in her relationship with and eventual love for Daniel Craig's Mikael Blomkvist. Their relationship teases out the emotional sides of Mara's portrayal while never sacrificing Lisbeth's autonomy and essential character tenets. In an inspired twist of classic damsel-in-distress tropes, Lisbeth comes to Blomkvist's rescue and engages in the third-act chase with the villain. On the other end of the spectrum, the film's final scene — after Lisbeth has realized her deep feelings for Mikael — is heartbreaking because of how effectively Mara has shown Lisbeth's difficulty in opening herself up. This all-encompassing portrayal of Lisbeth Salander deservedly earned Rooney Mara her first Academy Award nomination.