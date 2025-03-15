Born in 1962 in Denver, Colorado, David Fincher expressed an interest in filmmaking from a young age and began pursuing it as a career whilst being raised in California. One of his earliest film jobs as a teenager saw Fincher working as an assistant camera operator for George Lucas' production company, Industrial Light & Magic. From there, Fincher went on to direct commercials and music videos throughout the '80s and early '90s. Fincher's debut feature was Alien 3, a movie infamous for its production woes. Fincher's career took off just a few years later with Se7en, a movie that established him as an up-and-comer to look out for.

David Fincher is one of the most influential and widely celebrated directors working today. When it comes to making movies, Fincher is akin to a surgeon: his work is precise and technically tuned to perfection. His propensity for crafting dark and brooding atmospheres has helped to establish a style and look that has become synonymous with his name. For those looking to get into his filmography, this is a selection of the 10 most essential David Fincher movies that earned him his level of reverence.

10 'Mank' (2020)

Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins

Image via Netflix

The enigmatic and slightly abrasive screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) is called upon to create the screenplay for Orson Welles' (Tom Burke) debut feature, Citizen Kane. Mankiewicz is only given 60 days to turn in his first draft, as his struggles with alcoholism and desperate search for inspiration act as obstacles.

Mank is a curious diversion, unlike anything Fincher has made before. That's not to say Mank isn't good; it's an offbeat biopic with some fascinating peculiarities, even if it's not among the director's best. Mank may not be recognized as one of Fincher's most powerful or singular creative efforts, but there's still a hell of a lot to admire in a project this passionate and personal.