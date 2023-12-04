The Big Picture David Fincher's favorite movie of all time is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, reflecting his fascination with tormented male friendships and bleak endings.

Many of Fincher's favorite movies are from before 1990, indicating his fondness for the projects that inspired him to become a filmmaker.

The choice of a pre-1970 Western reflects a larger trend among filmmakers of Fincher's generation, who grew up with these movies and were influenced by their range and artistic impact.

When great filmmakers speak, it’s often wise to listen. There’s so much one can learn from people who’ve dedicated their lives to the world of cinema. This includes discovering new and exciting features that these filmmakers hold close to their hearts. Sometimes, these are delightfully unexpected choices, such as The Tree of Life filmmaker Terrence Malick being a massive fan of the Ryan Reynolds action movie Smokin’ Aces. Other times you can discover what gems from the history of cinema have influenced modern greats in the world of films. So it is with David Fincher, the man responsible for titles ranging from The Killer to The Social Network to Zodiac, just to name a few acclaimed projects.

In a piece for Far Out Magazine, Fincher provided his 26 favorite movies of all time, a list of titles that features many distinctive traits. For starters, many of the titles are from before 1990, the decade Fincher started helming movies, an indication that this director is especially fond of the projects that got him into this job in the first place. The titles are also heavily skewed towards English language features (8 1/2 is the only foreign-language title on the list) and male-directed titles (no women-helmed films made the list). Most notable of all, though, is that Fincher's favorite feature of all time is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a 1969 classic starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman. Given how beloved this motion picture is, it’s no shocker Sundance Kid would end up on Fincher’s list, but its position as his favorite movie ever does speak volumes about what fuels this particular filmmaker.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid In 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid lead a band of outlaws. When a train robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the run with a posse hard on their heels. After considering their options, they escape to South America. Release Date September 24, 1969 Director George Roy Hill Cast Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin, Henry Jones, Jeff Corey Rating PG Runtime 110 Genres Adventure, Biography, Crime, Documentary, History, Western

How Does 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Tie Into David Fincher’s Artistic Motifs?

One of the final Westerns of the 1960s, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (which was written by William Goldman and directed by George Roy Hill) chronicled the exploits of its two titular lead characters, Cassidy (Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Redford). They're master robbers who can steal from trains without blinking an eye but also try to carry some sort of pleasant dynamic with the everyday folks they encounter in their lives. Their adventures take a dark turn when a gaggle of men begins following them ceaselessly, a development that leads the duo to hightail it to South America. By the end of the movie, even these charming versions of crooks can’t run forever. Cassidy and the Sundance Kid close out this feature pulling their guns out and confronting their adversaries in a freeze-frame shot, the implication being that they died right after this bold maneuver.

Right away, one can see a lot of parallels between the works of Fincher and this Western. For one thing, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is about a bond between two men. Even with a subplot revolving around the Sundance Kid carrying on a love affair with Etta Place (Katharine Ross), the focus of the script is always on the dynamic between two men existing under a variety of tormented circumstances (such as the struggle to evade that unshakable posse or later difficulties engaging in the "straight life"). Such a rapport is also the focus of many male-focused titles from Fincher, such as Se7en (about two detectives whose dynamic is strained as they search for a killer) or The Social Network (in which two male college friends become enemies over credit for the creation of Facebook).

Fincher’s made multiple movies in his career that focus on lady protagonists, such as Panic Room, Gone Girl, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. However, he’s clearly got a fascination with filming male bonds crumbling under dark circumstances. Elements like obsession, possessiveness, or other traits Western society says “real men must have” inevitably turn these friendships into dust. Heck, arguably his most famous title, Fight Club, centers entirely around this concept through the dynamic of Edward Norton’s unnamed Narrator and Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden. There, male bonding is depicted as being so impossible in a capitalistic society that it can only exist in one’s head! Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is similarly fascinated by tormented male friendships, with the two leads never being able to stick around in one place for too long. Their bond eventually results in them dying off-screen, a tragic end to a potent connection. Male friendships that can never last long form the backbone of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but they’d also loom large over Fincher’s entire filmography.

Then there’s the presence of a bleak ending, which caps off a movie that previously featured bubbling bike rides and humorous banter between the two leads with a reminder of how everyone (even Western legends) is mortal. In breaking down his 26 favorite movies for Far Out Magazine, Fincher notes that “I don’t know how much movies should entertain. To me I’m always interested in movies that scar.” No wonder, then, that he’d gravitate so much towards this bleak ending of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid that, unlike even fellow 1960s Western The Wild Bunch, doesn’t offer an explicit depiction of how our heroes met a grisly demise. Viewers are forced to use their wild imaginations to ponder what their final moments were like. Such “scarring” material would inform all of Fincher’s movies, including the grim ending of Se7en and even the conclusion of Zodiac, the latter of which offers no concrete resolution to the hunt for a brutal serial killer.

David Fincher’s Favorite Film Reflects a Larger Trend for Certain Filmmakers

Close

Fincher’s choice of a pre-1970 Western as his favorite movie of all time also reflects the kinds of movies many classic auteurs have claimed to be their favorite. The Western was once the most prolific genre in Hollywood; they were often playing at matinée showings and on TV. These titles were bound to leave an impact on folks who grew up in the mid-20th century and went on to become filmmakers. Fincher (born in 1962) fits right into that mold and is one of many filmmakers of similar ages who have talked about Westerns as being among their favorite movies of all time. Martin Scorsese, for instance, has talked about The Searchers being one of the greatest motion pictures ever conceived. Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, meanwhile, dubbed Red River one of his favorite features in history.

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino has not only dubbed The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly one of his three favorite movies of all-time but also repeatedly explained that spaghetti westerns were one of the most influential genres on his style of filmmaking. These examples are not meant to take away from the specialness of Fincher’s choice but rather reflect why the Western is so popular as a go-to favorite film choice for iconic filmmakers. Growing up in a certain era helps, but it doesn’t hurt that there was a lot of range in Western cinema. You could get classical Westerns in the '30s and '40s, more somber reflections on the genre in the '60s through titles like The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and then the graphically violent spaghetti Westerns turned the whole domain upside down. With such artistic range, not to mention widespread influence over decades of subsequent cinema, it’s no wonder Western movies are a personal favorite for some of the biggest filmmakers around.

Perhaps most interestingly, though, is how Fincher’s love for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the way it’s influenced his works has ensured the lifespan of that movie will be eternal. Much like how Fincher’s works were molded by that Western, so too are a new generation of filmmakers emerging raised on titles like Panic Room and The Social Network. When those fresh voices make works evocative of Fincher, they’ll also be channeling echoes of a great 1969 Western. The history of cinema is like a chain link, with a bunch of disparate pieces clicking together to create something beautiful. Fincher’s passion around Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and the way it’s molded his highly iconic work, is a wonderful example of that glorious phenomenon.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max