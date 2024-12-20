In a horror genre where creators are constantly discovering new ways to scare audiences, it seems like studios love nothing more than putting a horrific spin on so many people's favorite time of year: Christmas. From demonic elves to rabid wrestlers, many films have re-imagined the holiday into something disturbing, with major effort being put in to turn the celebration's main mascot, Santa Claus, into something horrific. There have been many attempts to do this, with almost all of them twisting the jolly old character's usual personality into something malicious and sickening — that is, until Love, Death + Robots got a hold of the character.

An anthology series from David Fincher, the series specializes in taking different animation styles and using them to create some of the most haunting stories possible, with the Season Two episode "All Through the House" standing out as one of the most jaw-dropping examples of how stop-motion animation can be utterly terrifying. Its story of two precocious kids staying up on Christmas Eve only to discover Santa is a sickening eldritch horror is not only one of the most unnerving takes on the character, but shockingly, one of the most accurate. Because while this St. Nick is a twisted mess of flesh and teeth, he also loves milk and cookies, travels by chimney, and always gives the best gifts to the good kids — you just don't want to find out what he gives to the bad ones.

Who Knew 'Love, Death + Robots' Could Be Festive?

There are literally thousands of Christmas stories in the media today, with many of them following a basic formula that Love, Death, & Robots clearly enjoys corrupting. "All Through the House" follows young siblings Leah (Divi Mittal) and Billy (Sami Amber) as they fight sleep the night before Christmas, the duo delighting when they hear who they think is Santa Claus downstairs. They sneak to the first floor, hide behind the sofa, and watch in glee as the rotund figure busies himself placing presents around their tree — and then a slimy, prehensile tongue lashes out and begins to slurp the milk they've so lovingly placed. And to both the children's and audience's horror, "Santa Claus" is revealed: a grimy, bipedal beast of twisted limbs and stretched skin, its gaping maw of jagged teeth being framed by a pair of human hands that cover up what seems like a bottomless gullet. Viewers can only watch as the beast spots the kids and lumbers towards them, the pair screeching as it corners them...before calling them by their names. And after labeling them in its gravelly voice as good, it vomits up the perfect pair of Christmas presents, the two only able to look at their new treasures in shock as "Claus" scampers up the chimney to the next house on its list.

This is a seminal segment of the anthology series, with how its stop-motion style offers an inherently creepy vibe that only ramps up throughout, showing why animation is one of the best mediums for horror today. Yet beyond this superficial fear, where the episode really thrives is by somehow preserving the myth of Santa Claus amidst its horror. It shows that, while sickening to look at, this being still enjoys milk and cookies, it knows whether a child has been bad or good, and most important of all, it loves nothing more than giving the best little kids exactly what they want for Christmas. It turns the story from your usual attempt to pervert this holiday into a genuinely intriguing interpretation of a story that has existed in the culture for millennia. Santa is an all-seeing being with the ability to traverse the world in one night, and whether you're imagining him as a cute character or something scary, it's laughable to assume all of that god-like power would be contained in a form at all similar to the humans he serves. By focusing on the main aspects of this myth rather than its presentation, Love, Death, & Robots offers a thrilling re-imagining that still fulfills the core parts of these narratives — while delivering on some haunting implications. Because as Leah and Billy lay in bed, traumatized from their discovery, they ask a question that many people in the audience were surely wondering: what would have happened if the children were bad?

You've Never Seen Santa Claus Like This

While Love, Death, & Robot's version of Santa Claus is definitely disturbing, many would argue that this definitely isn't the scariest version of this character. Whether it be the homicidal murderer of Silent Night or the war-hardened soldier of A Christmas Story, there have been many interpretations of the Christmas classic that ruins his image for everyone watching. Yet so often these interpretations are shallow, surface-level twists of the basic story of a man in a big red suit deciding to do bad versus his usual good. LDR's version of this character presents an ancient, ritualistic version of the mythos behind the toymaker, one that recognizes the mystical implications of his stories and understands how even the scariest versions are still shackled to the basic hallmarks (red suit, beard, etc.) that have dictated his story for generations. This anthology strikes to the heart of this myth and creates a startlingly realistic image of what it would actually look like, and by doing so, it creates one of the most unnerving, most accurate versions of Santa Claus ever.

