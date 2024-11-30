David Fincher is among a handful of filmmakers whose every new project is met with widespread excitement and intrigue. In a career spanning just over 30 years, David Fincher has cemented his status as one of Hollywood's leading filmmakers. His attention to detail may be storied and highly discussed, but it is this attention to every aspect of filmmaking that has endeared David Fincher to fellow professionals and audiences alike. His association with a project now carries an implicit expectation of high quality.

During his Hollywood career, Fincher has directed 12 feature films, often involving serial killers and psychopaths. However, despite handling such dark source material, David Fincher has consistently produced entertaining, cerebral, and often crowd-pleasing films. Thanks to trusted recurring collaborators, his keen eye for detail and his unique directing style, Fincher's films have consistently reached a high watermark, producing some of the best films in recent memory. Despite his claims that he is never searching for "perfection", these 10 Fincher films are pretty much perfect.

10 'Panic Room' (2002)

Written by David Koepp

Image via Columbia Pictures

David Fincher's 2002 home invasion thriller is perhaps his most accessible and commercial film. Panic Room starred Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter duo whose new home is invaded by burglars. A box office success, Panic Room has, over the years, become one of Fincher's most underrated films.

Panic Room showed early signs of Fincher's ability to elevate what could easily be deemed as schlocky material. In different hands, Panic Room could have been a standard, run-of-the-mill movie but Fincher's direction infuses the premise with a genuine sense of dread. Fincher's innovative filmmaking techniques help to put the audience in the shoes of Jodie Foster's Meg Altman. The character's claustrophobia, helplessness and fear of the burglars are all efficiently communicated. In addition to Foster and Stewart, Fincher also extracted excellent performances from Forest Whittaker, Jared Leto and Dwight Yoakam, who played the three very different burglars. An excellent thriller, Panic Room nervously recreates the fear of being trapped in your own home while carrying audiences along on an exhilarating cinematic experience.

9 'The Killer' (2023)

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker

Image via Netflix

In 2023's The Killer, Michael Fassbender plays an obsessive, regimented, control-freak assassin. He is not afraid to spend hours following his routine, he believes there is one way to do the job properly and he isn't worried about what he'll need to undergo to achieve it. For a director whose films are littered with his surrogates, Michael Fassbender's The Killer is by far and away the closest David Fincher comes to creating a self-portrait.

When The Killer's mission goes wrong, he is forced to improvise (breaking one of his rules), which starts a cycle of hunting down those coming for him while trying to protect those closest to him. The Killer is a decidedly stripped-down version of similar serial killer films. This approach lets the film focus squarely on The Killer's character and psyche. Like several of Fincher's films, The Killer greatly benefits from successive rewatches. With each rewatch, The Killer's hypocrisy and lies become clearer, as do Fincher's motivations in telling the story.

The Killer (2023) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 10, 2023 Director David Fincher Cast Michael Fassbender , Tilda Swinton , Charles Parnell , Monique Ganderton Runtime 118 minutes Writers andrew kevin walker

8 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Written by Eric Roth

Image via Paramount Pictures

Taking a detour from psychopaths and criminals, David Fincher and Brad Pitt marked their third collaboration by making arguably Fincher's most transparently sentimental film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The Best Picture-nominated film, which was based on a 1922 F. Scott Fitzgerald short story, tells the story of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), a man who ages in reverse.

Fincher swapped his serial killers and detectives for a decades-spanning love story between Pitt's Benjamin Button and Cate Blanchett's Daisy and an examination of some of life's biggest questions. Made only a couple of years after the passing of his father, Fincher's raw emotionality and contemplation of the nature of life and death can be seen all over the film. Benjamin Button is a man sentenced to death the moment he was born but instead chose to live his life to the fullest. In addition to a Best Picture nomination, the film also received Academy Award nominations for Brad Pitt, Taraji P. Henson and provided Fincher with his first nomination.

7 'Mank' (2020)

Written by Jack Fincher

Image via Netflix

In Mank, Fincher turned his focus on genius and obsession onto an often underappreciated pioneer of American cinema, Herman J. Mankiewicz. For his first film for Netflix, Fincher used his credit with the streamer to produce his late father's screenplay about the co-writer of one of the most influential American films; Citizen Kane. The authorship of the trailblazing film has always been in contention and in this film, Fincher dissects the psyche of an alcoholic, obsessive genius who may have been at Citizen Kane's center.

Mank is a great character study about a man whose genius is begrudgingly noticed but never appreciated and whose self-destructing tendencies threaten to ruin any chance of a lasting legacy. By highlighting some of Herman's contemporaries and rivals, Fincher uses Mank to depict the history of old Hollywood and the creation of what would become today's Hollywood. Like Citizen Kane, Mank examines the media and wealthy figures' role in society, art and politics. Its critique of William Randolph Hearst (and similarly, Citizen Kane's critique of Charles Foster Kane) remains valid in the present day.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Written by Steven Zaillian

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Fincher's adaptation of Steig Larsson's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo novel and the first English-language adaptation was a thrilling, intense serial killer thriller. While Fincher's direction and familiarity with the genre once again elevate what could have been a dour trudge, the film firmly rests on Rooney Mara's excellent, Academy-Award-nominated, performance as Lisbeth Salander.

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara make a great, albeit unexpected, detective pairing unraveling a decades-old mystery. As is customary for Fincher, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo does not run away from the novel's darker and more gruesome themes. In addition to its central serial killings, the film touches on themes of sexual assault and torture.

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

Written by Jim Uhls

Image via 20th Century Studios

David Fincher's Fight Club has become one of the most misunderstood films in the years since its release. However, despite its many misguided interpretations, Fight Club remains a biting social satire on the disillusionment of young men, the search for charismatic leaders and the often infantile solutions these leaders come up with.

Led by stellar performances from Brad Pitt - whose Tyler Durden embodies the film's 'all style, no substance' ethos - Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter, the film asks several provocative questions and in the vein of great art, never prescribes mandatory solutions. It is a film that has grown in critical estimation while simultaneously being adopted by the very subset of people it warned against.