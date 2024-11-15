David Fincher is easily one of the best directors working today, and one of the few artists that can generate anticipation for an upcoming film based purely on the promise of his involvement. While the Hollywood studio system has consistently looked to established franchises in order to create blockbusters, Fincher hasn’t made a direct sequel since his directorial debut, Alien 3, and has since devoted himself to original projects.

One of Fincher’s hallmarks as a filmmaker is his ability to create suspense; while he routinely gets excellent performances out of the stellar casts that he works with, Fincher knows how to ask deep, psychologically upsetting questions that truly get under the viewers' skin; for better or worse, a new Fincher film is always an experience that can’t be easily forgotten. Here are the ten most thrilling David Fincher movies, ranked.

10 ‘Panic Room’ (2002)

Starring Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart

Panic Room is one of Fincher’s more underrated films, as it managed to take a seemingly “straightforward” premise of a home invasion thriller and perfect the concept. While the notion of being vulnerable in one’s own home has been an element of horror ever since the iconic “shower scene” in Alfred Hitchcock’s original 1960 classic Psycho, Fincher proved that he could update the premise to modern times.

Panic Room does a great job at showing the immense fear of being a parent, with Jodie Foster’s performance selling the anxiety and desperation that a mother goes through when trying to keep their child in the dark about the true cruelty that the world can be capable of. Additionally, the genuinely menacing performances by Forest Whittaker and Jared Leto add even more thrills to a film that was already succeeding based on the inherent brilliance of its concept.

9 ‘The Game’ (1997)

Starring Michael Dogulas and Sean Penn

The Game is one of Fincher’s most unusual films, as it takes on the interesting challenge of trying to get the audience invested in a completely unlikeable character. While Michael Douglas does a great job at playing a petty, selfish businessman with no sense of compassion, it is hard not to at least empathize with him a little bit as he is dragged into a literal nightmare.

The Game does a great job at blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, which only makes it more challenging to figure out what is going on. Although Fincher does a great job at weaving in moments of intrigue throughout the entirety of The Game, the abruptly violent ending is easily one of the most shocking, cynical, and bold things that he has ever brought to life in the entirety of his very impressive career.

8 ‘The Killer’ (2023)

Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton

The Killer offered a different type of Fincher story, as it is certainly a film that gets better upon each rewatch. Michael Fassbender does some of the best work of his career as a ruthless assassin who is caught in over his head when a mission goes wrong; as one would expect from a Fincher movie, the stakes begin to escalate as his mistakes come back to haunt him.

The Killer is able to ensure that the viewer is terrified of what the main character is capable of, but nonetheless makes them feel empathy for him when he reveals what truly motivated him to choose his line of work. While it does contain more dark humor than some of Fincher’s other dramatic work, The Killer is just as viscerally upsetting and meticulously paced as anything else he has ever made.

7 ‘Mank’ (2020)

Starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried

Mank saw Fincher looking at the history of Old Hollywood, and specially analyzing the role that Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) played within the creation of Citizen Kane, the Orson Welles masterpiece that is often cited as one of the greatest films ever made.

Although it does offer some fun trivia for cinephiles interested in this unique era in film history, Mank is a deeply cynical work of political commentary that shows how corruption and authoritarianism was boosted by powerful figures in the media. While Mank is a true story in which the viewer is already aware of what the ending is going into, Fincher was able to draw parallels to the development of world media and politics and media in the 2020s that made the film even more distressing to watch. The relevance of Mank grows significantly in light of recent events.

6 ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is one of the rare remakes that is actually more thrilling than the original, as Fincher’s adaptation of the beloved novel series managed to be even more gripping than the 2009 Swedish film that had starred Noomi Rapace. Much of the brilliance came from the excellent performance by Rooney Mara, whose standout role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo does not shy away from the dark material included in the original novel, as their are extended sequences of assault, torture, and murder. While it's unfortunate that Fincher, Mara, and Daniel Craig were not able to reunite to make a sequel, it is hard to imagine a second installment in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo franchise being just as intense as the original already was.

5 ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck

Gone Girl managed to capture all the twists and turns of the novel by Gillian Flynn, which had been a massive cultural success in its own right. The brilliance of Gone Girl is that it forces the viewers to reassess who they perceive to be the protagonist constantly; while all signs seem to indicate that Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is guilty, it is slowly revealed that his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), is actually orchestrating a terrifying conspiracy to implicate him for a crime that he did not commit.

Gone Girl shows how easily people can be manipulated, and satirizes the myth behind the “idealized American couple” that is popular in suburban communities. Pike earned a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for portraying what is easily one of the most terrifying film villains of the last several decades.

4 ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton

Fight Club is one of the most debated films of all-time, as even though it’s been 25 years since Fincher’s cult masterpiece hit theaters, there are still discussions about what it's real message really was.

Fight Club shows how susceptible young men are to extreme idealism, and shows how fundamentally unsuccessful violent actions are in solving any real problems. Fincher arguably did his job a little bit too well, as some viewers left the film assuming that the Narrator (Edward Norton) was the hero, even though Fight Club concludes with him launching a terrorist attack on the city. Despite initially being dismissed by critics, Fight Club has proven to be an enduring classic that asks uncomfortable questions about what people do to solve their mental health issues; it’s also one of the most cruel, violent, and darkly comedic projects that Fincher has ever been involved in.

3 ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman

Se7en is one of the quintessential serial killer films of all-time, and arguably set a model that imitators would attempt to rip off countless times over the next decade. What differentiates Se7en from other serial killer movies is that Fincher went deep in his exploration of what the investigative process actually looked like, which only added to the film’s sense of realism.

Se7en does an excellent job at slowly building a level of intensity and uneasiness, which makes the final reveal of what John Doe (Kevin Spacey) actually did even more harrowing. Although the final moments of Se7en have been referenced, lampooned, and recreated countless times since it was first released in theaters, that doesn't take away from what would become one of the biggest shocks in crime movie history, and perhaps the most cynical final lines of any Fincher film.

2 ‘Zodiac’ (2007)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo

Zodiac is a masterwork of a procedural that goes deeper into the facts of the case than any other true crime film ever has. While the curious case of the “Zodiac killer” is one that has baffled true crime aficionados for decades, Fincher chose to take a slow burn approach that showed how deeply secretive this enigmatic villain actually was.

Zodiac makes the brilliant choice to only occasionally show the killer in action, which leads to even more questions about his identity. Zodiac does not offer a clean solution for any of its characters either, as it alludes to the sad reality that the case itself was never actually solved, despite the evidence that was collected. It was one of the boldest moves in Fincher’s career to adapt a story that was by its very nature inconclusive, and certainly resulted in one of his greatest cliffhangers ever.

1 ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield

The Social Network is the film that defined the 21st century, as there isn’t another achievement that managed to summarize the radical ways in which Internet communication changed interpersonal relationships. Although some may debate how accurate the film really was, Fincher was able to effectively show how Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) grew to become one of the most influential people in the world. Eisenberg deserves all the credit imaginable for turning an initially vulnerable figure into a complete villain.

The Social Network serves as a warning about how cruel capitalism actually is, as Zuckerberg quickly disregards his personal loyalties in order to gain more power and prove himself to be “better.” Considering how much Zuckerberg and Facebook have evolved in the years since The Social Network was first released, Fincher’s masterpiece continues to grow more relevant with each passing day.

