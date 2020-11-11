David Fincher Signs Exclusive Four-Year Deal With Netflix

It’s never easy to predict what David Fincher is going to do next, or even—as the gaps between his films might suggest—when the heck he’s even going to do it. But a new development in the filmmaker’s career has made that guessing game a bit easier. Talking to French magazine Premiere [via The Playlist], Fincher revealed he has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix for the next four years.

Here’s what Fincher said:

“Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years…And depending on ‘Mank’s’ reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white. [Laughs] No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means— likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence.”

Fincher already has a deep relationship with the streaming service, having directed the first two episodes of House of Cards, developed the animated anthology Love, Death & Robots with Tim Miller, and developed/directed/EP’d the serial killer drama, Mindhunter. His latest feature, the black-and-white true Hollywood tale Mank, makes its Netflix debut on December 4.

But still, it’ll be interesting to see what Fincher does under the deal. Netflix’s recent big-name signings—namely, Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and the Game of Thrones creative duo—have amounted to huge checks and free reign. (Not to mention Martin Scorsese, who isn’t under a deal, but did make his massive, four-hour epic The Irishman thanks to Netflix.) Fincher with creative control and a ballooned budget is going to be…something, for sure.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Now [because] I signed this Netflix deal it’s also because I’d like to work like Picasso painted, to try very different things, to try to break the shape or change the operating mode. I like the idea of ​​having a body of work. And yes, I admit that it feels strange, after forty years in this profession, to only have ten films under my belt. Well, eleven, but ten that I can say are mine. Yes, objectively, it is a pretty terrifying observation.”

For more on Fincher, here is our full review of Mank.