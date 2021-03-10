David Fincher, who just took six years between feature films only to debut a black-and-white period drama on Netflix, is kind of hard to predict. The man's got a few irons in the fire. So during a recent appearance on "The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast," when asked what he's working on at the moment, it wasn't a surprise to hear Fincher reference a previously unannounced TV series focusing on film appreciation.

“I am playing with adapting a French graphic novel about an assassin. I am playing with...Robert Towne and I are trying to break a limited series, sort of a prequel to Chinatown. Jake Gittes’ time in Chinatown with Lou Escobar. And I’m working on a show about film appreciation and about movies that I love, with guests I love, about movies that they love."

The French graphic novel adaptation is The Killer by Alexis Nolent, a project that Fincher has been trying to breathe life into for 14 years that might finally have a home at Netflix. The Chinatown prequel has been around since at least 2019. But the film appreciation series is a newbie for Fincher, and though the details are mighty slim at the moment, I mean, have you ever heard David Fincher talk about movies? Yes, please. Give us several seasons of literally just that. Bring on Ben Affleck to continue roasting him without mercy.

At the moment, Fincher also has his eyes on the upcoming Academy Awards, where Mank is emerging as a contender. Our own Oscar expectations have Fincher neck-and-neck as the front-runner with Nomadland director Chloe Zhao for the Best Director Oscar, and lord knows Hollywood loves rewarding movies about Hollywood.

