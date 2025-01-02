Summary Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chats with David Fincher in celebration of the 4K release of Se7en.

During their conversation, Fincher explains how he chooses which of his films to restore and when.

Fincher also details his approach to making changes to his films during the restoration process — which types of changes are okay, and which are going too far.

It’s officially 2025, and that makes it the year of Se7en’s 30th anniversary. Released in theaters on September 22, 1995, David Fincher’s second feature film enjoyed a successful run at the box office, scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Film Editing, a BAFTA nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and is still revered as top-tier cinema to this day.

The movie stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as detectives. Freeman’s William Somerset is a respected veteran on the verge of retirement, while Pitt’s David Mills is a recently transferred detective with loads of confidence, but lots to learn from Somerset. The pair is assigned to investigate a string of elaborate and ruthless murders, each one connected to one of the seven deadly sins.

In celebration of Se7en’s release on 4k UHD on January 7, and also its first-ever IMAX release on January 3, I got the opportunity to get a peek behind the curtain of the restoration process courtesy of Fincher himself. He broke down the factors he must consider when choosing which of his films to restore, where he draws the line when making changes to the original film during this restoration process, how he used AI to pull off “the most thrillingly stupid fix in the world,” and loads more. You can read about all of that and his thoughts on his Netflix projects getting physical releases in the interview below.

How David Fincher Selects a Film to Release on 4K

"It's really a question of who wants to endure because it's hundreds of thousands of dollars."

In addition to this, the 4K release of Panic Room was just announced, so it did make me wonder, how do you go about choosing which one of your films to remaster and when? For example, why was now the right time for Se7en and Panic Room but not, let's say, The Game?

DAVID FINCHER: These things are tricky, and in most cases, it has to do with who owns the IP and who wants to spend the money to exhume these films. PolyGram, I’m sure that the library was still owned by Universal, but I think they licensed it to Criterion at one point. Things get complicated. We've been working on Panic Room for years, and part of the reason is that a lot of the visual effects in it were done in very primitive 8-bit. Again, I didn't want to go in and remake the visual effects because I think that's a cheat. You don't get to redo it. You have to just kind of make the best of what you have. So, we were working on both of them simultaneously. I'm working on Fight Club right now, but it's a costly process. It takes a lot longer than I thought it was gonna take, in both cases, both Se7en and Panic Room. It's really a question of who wants to endure because it's hundreds of thousands of dollars.

I hate to say this, but, you know, we think of, ‘Well, it's negatives. It's been properly stored. I'm sure it's in some subterranean salt mine, in some perfect-pressure, positive-pressure environment.’ Not really. As the Universal fire taught us not long ago, these things are printed on plastic, and they fall apart. For instance, the first months, I would say probably two to three months, of Se7en was truly exhuming just the stuff that we needed to fix. When you run a negative, you get very tiny scratches from synching. The film, you have a core and then the negatives on it, and when the core gets tightened, you end up with these tiny little scratches, which are completely invisible in the film printing process to a release print, and they're almost invisible in HD, but in 4K, they are not. There was a lot. We had to really get a baseline assessment of how deep we were going to go in fixing it.

I think people think, ‘Well, you take the negative out, you run it through, and tell them that's your DVD.’ And then, 10 years later, 12 years later, you're gonna take it and you're gonna scan it, or you're gonna take it to another film chain or telecine, and that's gonna be your high def. 4K derived from an 8K master reveals so much of the degradation that takes place. So we weren't really so much remastering as we were remaking the negative.

David Fincher Explains Where He Draws the Line with Making Changes to His Films

"If you see it, we didn't do our jobs. And you probably won't see it."