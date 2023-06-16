One of the most compelling thrillers from the 90's is making a comeback, as Variety reports David Fincher's announcement regarding a future 4K restoration of Se7en. The conversation happened during this year's edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, and although no release date was given for the new version of the movie, the fact that Fincher is currently working on it should be enough to create anticipation for his long-time followers. After all, getting a Best Editing nomination at the Academy Awards is no easy task, but a project that contains one of the most iconic plot twists in recent memory had it well deserved.

In Se7en, detective William Sommerset (Morgan Freeman) is one week away from retirement after dedicating his life to an unnamed city full of corruption and crime. He is partnered up with David Mills (Brad Pitt), an unexperienced rookie who is still very optimistic about the current state of the world. The pair would see themselves in serious trouble, when a serial killer plans out his crimes in relation to the seven deadly sins mentioned in the Bible. And just when they thought the situation couldn't get any worse, the murderer played by Kevin Spacey would get close to the people they love.

In addition to confirming that one of his best films is being restored in 4K, Fincher mentioned that he didn't like the process of shooting his movies, opting for the less restrictive stage of rehearsing a sequence: "Shooting for me is a lot of indigestion. I love rehearsal. I love talking to people about the intention and going over every single word and what the script means and listening to people read it. I love the casting process. I love designing the movie and sitting with the production designer and the DP and talking about what do we want to say, where do we want people’s attention, and what do we have to underline."

What's Next for David Fincher?

While working on the restoration of Se7en, David Fincher will also be quite busy working on The Killer, an adaptation of a 1998 French comic book the filmmaker will direct for Netflix. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, the story follows the titular assassin as he goes through his journey filled with violence and despair. Get ready to dive back into Fincher's particular style of storytelling returns later this year, when The Killer premieres on Netflix on November 10.

