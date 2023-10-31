The Big Picture Jean Pierre-Melville's Le Samouraï is a seminal film that has influenced filmmakers such as David Fincher and shaped the genre of criminal thrillers.

The film's camerawork, characterized by precise movements, influenced Fincher's signature style of remaining unseen and calling little attention to the filmmaking process.

Le Samouraï humanizes assassins and criminals, giving them depth and emotional vulnerability, which has had a lasting impact on the genre.

Spies, thieves, and assassins, whatever your particular brand of criminal poison may be, French New Wave legend Jean Pierre-Melville is likely the one responsible for making it a genre unto itself, which is why David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix release The Killer wouldn’t exist without Melville’s 1967 Le Samouraï. Depending on your age you may remember it as The Godson, which was the title of the English dub released in the United States in 1972 in an attempt to associate it with The Godfather (if only it were that easy…), an unnecessary move when you consider that on its own, Le Samouraï has influenced all of your dad’s favorite filmmakers, from Walter Hill to John Woo to Jim Jarmusch.

We all know that the French New Wave was kind of a big deal for the movies, and while Melville’s masterpiece certainly fits within the timeframe of the era, it’s something of an outlier when compared to the relatively grounded and intensely personal The 400 Blows or Cléo from 5 to 7. However, the idea that Le Samouraï is merely a series of sublimely stylish silent set pieces also misses the point regarding the existential despair emanating from the solitary lifestyle of Alain Delon’s Jef Costello. One of the aspects of Le Samouraï that has allowed it to endure is the fact that despite its resistance towards classical narrative norms, it’s completely character-focused, even if that character barely speaks.

David Fincher Calls ‘Le Samouraï’ the Most "Obvious" Reference in ‘The Killer’

For the sake of the majority of us who have yet to see The Killer, we’ll be keeping this spoiler-free. In a red carpet interview for Letterboxd, Fincher discusses the importance of watching movies to understand the language of how cinema works, specifically as it pertains to the geography established when cutting between different types of shots. He later specifically references Le Samouraï as the movie that “obviously” influenced his thinking on how to make an assassin movie, but the truth is the influence of the film on Fincher’s work extends far beyond the fact that his latest feature stars an assassin for a protagonist.

While Fincher mentions a slew of other assassin movies he saw as a child for influences (such as Get Carter, Charley Varrick, and The Mechanic), the DNA of Le Samouraï and the filmmaking techniques that it pioneered is all over Fincher’s previous work. The director has explained at length why he doesn’t believe in auteur theory (in a rather righteous testament towards the uniquely collaborative creative process that is filmmaking), and though his frames aren’t as instantly recognizable as Wes Anderson’s, his camerawork is characterized by precisely methodical movements that eliminate the suspicion of someone behind-the-scenes filming the events on-screen.

Melville’s Camerawork Seemingly Influenced Fincher’s Signature Style

David Fincher relishes in remaining unseen and calling as little attention to the filmmaking process as possible, always using CGI in the most secretive and detail-oriented ways and moving his camera in any direction the story demands. Think Panic Room or The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, where there appears to be no limits to the camera’s gaze, regardless of whether our main character knows what’s taking place. This omnipresent technique can be seen throughout the work of Melville but shines especially bright in Le Samouraï, where we routinely shift POVs between Delon’s Costello and the Commissaire trying to catch him (François Périer). However, even in the film’s most intense sequences, the camera almost always moves per the characters, an especially effective technique for the quiet, movement-based cinema that Melville excels at capturing.

Much of Le Samouraï features long, surveillance-based actions that enhance the meticulous patience required to perform acts of espionage, with several wordless minutes consistently devoted to the planting of bugs, the finding of those bugs, or the increasingly robotic and methodical ways that Costello avoids the authorities on his tail. This grants the viewer feelings of both nail-biting tension and godlike objectivity. If an action is performed, it’s because that is the action that we’re meant to follow, with no elements diverting our attention within the same frame. Similarly, Melville doesn’t cut the ‘boring stuff’. Like Fincher (think that scene from Se7en where Mills and Somerset go to the library to research), he just makes the boring stuff gripping.

Another great way to examine Melville is by comparing his other genre work to those more widely seen today. For example, if you take the 30-minute heist at the climax of Melville’s Delon-starring Le Cercle Rouge and the triple-casino heist of Ocean’s 11, the former is a painstakingly methodical dialogue-less set piece that takes place in real-time, while the latter is riddled with frenetic cuts and the constant deception of the audience. To be clear, both are fantastic. It’s just that in Melville’s movie, we’re with the criminals every step of the way, while in Steven Soderbergh’s, the criminals are always one step ahead of us even though we’re totally on their side.

Character Comes First in Both ‘The Killer’ and ‘Le Samouraï’

While we could gawk over the long takes and character-focused cinematography of Le Samouraï for years, this police procedural wouldn’t be regarded as an all-time great if not for the attention it devotes to the internal world of the character at its center. It’s not just stylistic similarities that Michael Fassbender absorbs from Delon’s Costello, swapping his iconic fedora for a touristic bucket hat, but his razor-sharp attentiveness to his job as well. According to the film’s Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, Fassbender never once blinked on camera, evocating Fincher’s ice-cold perfectionism. Fassbender’s nameless protagonist is also a fan of yoga, indicative of the cool and calm meditative nature of his ruthless profession.

However, there’s a reason that Alain Delon is the original ‘King of Cool’ and that reason extends far beyond Le Samouraï, though if there was one movie that proved it, it’s this. Costello finds himself under several interrogations throughout the film, but it’s not for the character’s acting talent that he gets away. Rather, it’s the fact that the man’s covered his tracks, and he knows it. Whether it’s waiting to leave a room so that he ensures a witness will catch him leaving his girlfriend’s apartment, thus confirming his rigorously planned double-alibi, or simply escaping a tail without arousing too much suspicion, Costello is always laser-focused on the mission ahead. He only ever walks in one direction at a time, entirely confident and assured that it is the only direction he can go as his professional life quite literally bleeds into everything else.

In an interview with Empire that also showcases how widespread the comparisons to Le Samouraï are, Fassbender describes his character’s metallic worldview: “Everything is just a little off.” He explains how his character solely shops at airports, masking himself as a plain-clothed tourist to better blend in and be ignored, “staying alert, ready at all times, committed and disciplined.” Modeled in part after Costello, one scene in which Costello returns to his apartment appears as a major window into the life of this type of solitary character. Costello’s apartment is hardly reminiscent of the over-the-top decor found in Italian master killer and thief Diabolik’s evil lair. Instead, it’s entirely drab, with walls that look less freshly painted than they look tinged with the anguish and despair of a Francis Bacon painting.

Costello’s only friend appears to be a caged bird whom he holds in the center of his home, something that we know he cares about the fact that he immediately takes the time to feed it after being freshly injured. There’s no greater insight offered regarding the meaning of the bird. Is it a way to feel less lonely? A living security system that warns Costello against approaching enemies? A mirror for his own flightless, caged existence as a result of the moral trappings of the one thing he’s good at? Probably all of the above. But more than anything, it shows us that Costello is human and that despite his lack of empathy when it comes to his targets, there’s a sentimental soul in there somewhere.

Perhaps the fact that it humanized assassins and those on the wrong side of the law is the greatest manner in which Le Samouraï has influenced every other assassin film since. Whether Collateral, In Bruges, or Grosse Point Blank, Le Samouraï is the movie that gave the hitmen and hitwomen at the center of this genre a soul, one that was as emotionally fallible as it was damned for eternity. Time will tell where the masses will rank Fincher’s latest opus among the genre’s greats, but against competition as intimidating at this, it’s going to be a lethally hard bar to clear.

