With a series of high-profile titles expected to land soon, Netflix is well on its way to cementing itself as one of the premier destinations for the world’s top directors. Head of global films Scott Stuber spoke to Variety about four of them—David Fincher, who is working on The Killer; the Russo brothers, who will return to big-budget filmmaking with The Gray Man; and Bradley Cooper, who will direct Maestro for the streamer.

Each film seemingly targets a different demographic in the streamer’s over 200 million-strong subscriber base. With The Killer, Fincher returns to his comfort zone, through which, ironically, he has created some of the most uncomfortable films of the last two decades. A hitman film starring Michael Fassbender, The Killer finds Fincher playing in a sandbox that he is familiar with. The filmmaker has directed renowned psychological thrillers such as Se7en, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Zodiac, as well as the acclaimed series Mindhunter. He's had a long and successful partnership with Netflix, which began with House of Cards, continued with Mindhunter and Mank, and is expected to last four more years thanks to a new deal.

Stuber tantalizingly described The Killer as “provocative and interesting.” He said:

“It is about the methodology of that world, which David details better than anyone. He’s so good in the detail of method… of watching something unfold. It’s a really fun, big movie in the hands of one of the best filmmakers.”

But in the summer, Stuber expects to launch the service’s own “Bond or Bourne kind of movie,” The Gray Man, a $200 million action film from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Calling it a “big, globe-trotting, fun espionage movie,” Stuber said about the film:

“Ryan and Chris, their dynamic is great. Their chemistry is great. Ana de Armas is great in the film. They’ve just got a really terrific cast. That’ll be one of our big summer movies next year.”

The streamer has also landed Maestro, Cooper’s follow-up to his blockbuster directorial debut A Star is Born. Co-starring Carey Mulligan, Maestro is a biopic of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and was born out of a phone call Cooper made to Stuber around two years ago. The producer recalled:

“About 18 months ago, [Bradley] called and said, ‘Can we have breakfast?’ We sat down for about two and a half hours and talked about it. Then I read it, and we met again and we went through all the notes. You could see how much he was into it. We’ve done a lot of work on the makeup. We’ve done a lot of work on the voice. I’m excited to see someone so deeply focused on creating a story that means so much to him. And Carey Mulligan is an incredible actress. We’ve seen her do such great work. Promising Young Woman was, I thought, one of the best last year.”

In addition to these titles, Netflix will also release director Andrew Dominik’s long-in-the-making Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on these projects!

