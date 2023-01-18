Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

The Killer graphic novel series was created by writer Alexis Nolent, under the pen name Matz, and illustrator Luc Jacamon. The series consists of twelve installments published between 1998 and 2013. The books follow a nameless assassin who, after years of being the best at what he does, begins to crack and suffer a psychological crisis. Michael Fassbender will be starring in the lead role. It'll be his first film since 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.”

This film is the latest collaboration between Fincher and Netflix. The streamer is also the home to his latest film, Mank, and his series Mindhunter. This adaptation has been a long time coming for Fincher, who originally signed on to direct back in 2009. The film was originally set at Paramount, but after the director signed a four-year deal with the streamer back in 2020, Netflix has become its home. The news of Fincher directing was already exciting back in 2009 with films like Se7en, Fight Club, and Zodiac under his belt. But now it is even more exciting with his filmography including even more iconic films like The Social Network and Gone Girl.

Image via A24

RELATED: Michael Fassbender Teases David Fincher's 'The Killer' in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Fincher will be directing from a script that was adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker. Walker is a BAFTA-nominated writer who previously worked with Fincher when he wrote Se7en. He has also written other films like Sleepy Hollow and Windfall. The Killer will see Fassbender joined on screen by Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

The graphic novels were originally published by Editions Casterman in the French language and were later translated into English and published in the United States by Archaia Studios Press. This film adaptation will be produced by Ceán Chaffin with Alexandra Milchan serving as an executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on The Killer and check it out when it comes to Netflix on November 10, 2023. Watch the first footage for The Killer in Netflix's sizzle reel below: