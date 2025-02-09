Unfortunately, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is somewhat notorious for its unique ability to make confounding and often times anger-inducing selections when choosing the Oscar winners each year. Film fans angrily expressing their dismay at the Academy's choices on the night of the awards has become something of a historic tradition. When it comes to the 21st century, though, one particular blunder stands above the rest: Tom Hooper triumphing over David Fincher in the 2010 Best Director race.

The decision to award Hooper for his work on The King's Speech instead of Fincher for The Social Network was certainly questionable at the time, but has become much more egregious in the past 15 years given the legacies of both films and their filmmakers. While The King's Speech has faded into some level of obscurity with its director experiencing an up-and-down career since his Oscar win, The Social Network is regarded as a modern masterpiece and the crowning achievement of Fincher's legendary career. Due to this, Fincher's Best Director loss at the 83rd Academy Awards has come to be known as the shining example of the famed director's supposed Oscar curse.

'The Social Network' and 'The King's Speech' Have Vastly Different Legacies