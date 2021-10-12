David Gordon Green, who is hot on the fringe of the release of Halloween Kills, has been tapped to direct a Disney+ film on the making of Disneyland, according to Deadline. The film will chronicle Walt Disney's creation of the "Happiest Place On Earth," and also the only park that he lived to oversee the creation of. There is no release date or stars attached to this project just yet.

The Disneyland film will be written by Even Spiliotopoulos, who is no stranger to the Mouse House. Spiliotopoulos has also written Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action film, as well as a different studio's fairy tale reimagination in Snow White and the Huntsmen. He also wrote this year's Snake Eyes. Allison Erlikhman, who is executive producing the upcoming Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, will produce this project.

Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955 in Anaheim, California. It was the first Disney theme park, with the Mouse House now having claimed stakes in Florida, Tokyo, Hong Kong, China, and Paris, with a total of twelve parks in all. Disney came up with the idea for his park as his daughters rode the merry-go-round at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. He also received great inspiration from locations such as Henry Ford's Museum and Greenfield Village. As of December 2018, Disneyland has seen 726 million visitors since its debut.

This won't mark the first time Disney has decided to depict their creator on the big screen. 2013 saw the release of Saving Mr. Banks, where Tom Hanks portrayed the lovable creator in his pursuit to gain the rights to Pamela "P.L." Travers's (Emma Thompson) Mary Poppins character. Yet Saving Mr. Banks focused far more on the character of Travers, with Hanks taking on a supporting (though important) role as Disney. Based on the premise, it would seem that Green's film will focus a great deal more on Disney himself.

Green has truly been building a diverse resume over the years. He really broke into the fold with 2008's Pineapple Express, and from there he went on work closely with Danny McBride on HBO's Eastbound and Down. Aside from some early dramatic efforts, he returned to more serious fare with Joe, Our Brand Is Crisis, and Stronger, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Boston native Jeff Bauman. Green and McBride teamed up to develop the 2018 reboot of Halloween, with its sequel set for release this week. The third film, titled Halloween Ends, will be released next year. He also won't be straying from horror any time soon, as he's set to direct a rebooted trilogy of The Exorcist with original star Ellen Burstyn and series newcomer Leslie Odom Jr. both attached.

Green's Disneyland film doesn't currently have a release date, though it will be available for subscribers of Disney+.

