Over the many decades of human existence. Descendants can, sometimes, suffer under the shadow of the achievement of their forebears. This situation seems to have played out in one of David Gordon Green's most recent works, The Exorcist: Believer. Released in October 2023, the film was meant to serve as a sequel to William Friedkin’s spectacular possession story, the original The Exorcist. In the aftermath of his Halloween films, director Green's planned The Exorcist trilogy seemed like a good venture to try out. However, following the disappointing critical and financial performance at the box office forThe Exorcist: Believer last year, the other movies were scrapped.

Speaking recently with Indie Wire, Green teased what elements would have been incorporated and explored in the now abandoned storylines. While acknowledging that there was a different type of pressure on him, Green revealed that his future storylines were both "ambitious" and "complicated," saying, "Oh, man. That’s a long answer. It’s complicated. It’s long and complicated." Adding, "We had our next one written and had it mapped out for the third one. Again, it was ambitious, complicated. We were going to Europe for some pretty extraordinary backdrops. It was one of those things where all of the creative parties got together."

When asked if the planned sequels would follow the same cast, the director responded, "It was going to follow Ann Dowd’s character." Regarding bringing The Exorcist trilogy to life, Green suggested it was a different sort of pressure to what he experienced while resurrecting the Halloween franchise in 2018. Green added:

"What I’m pitching, in terms of my professional ambition is, I need the creative freedom and give me the budgetary constraints so I can keep control of that. That’s something we learned pretty quickly, [with] expectations that are limitless and really daunting. So, for me to keep that creative freedom and be able to make the choices I wanted to make… As you see with the “Halloween” movies, the choices I make aren’t always the most popular ones. So it’s trying to make something that me, and my great friends at Blumhouse and Morgan Creek, want [for] that property to be fulfilled, as much as the audience is there and has the appetite for it. I don’t think they were on the journey I was excited about taking."

What is 'The Exorcist: Believer' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Exorcist: Believer follows Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.), and his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) who has become possessed. The sequel also features other parents played by Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz whose children have met the same fate. In their bid to find answers, they track down Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role from the original film), whose daughter Regan (Linda Blair) had undergone a similar demonic experience.

With Green out of The Exorcist franchise, filmmaker Mike Flanagan, is stepping in to direct the next The Exorcist, which is set to hit theaters on March 13, 2026. The upcoming Exorcist film is one Flanagan himself has described as his scariest film to date.

The Exorcist: Believer is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S. Flanagan’s Exorcist installment will be haunting theaters on March 13, 2026.

The Exorcist: Believer 4 10 When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. Release Date October 6, 2023 Director David Gordon Green Cast Leslie Odom Jr. , Ellen Burstyn , Ann Dowd , Jennifer Nettles , Lidya Jewett , Olivia Marcum Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Peter Sattler , David Gordon Green Studio(s) Blumhouse Productions , Morgan Creek Entertainment Sequel(s) The Exorcist: Deceiver prequel(s) The Exorcist Franchise(s) The Exorcist Expand

