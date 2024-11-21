Pre-2018, the idea of David Gordon Green directing a horror movie might've sounded more than a little bizarre. After all, this filmmaker had first risen to prominence on the indie scene with well-received small-scale dramas like George Washington (2000) and Snow Angels (2004). Then, for a while, he seemed to be on a bit of a comedy spree, and achieved more popularity with 2008’s Pineapple Express, though Your Highness and The Sitter – both released in 2011 – didn’t really reach the same heights. After some more dramas like Joe (2014) and Stronger (2017), Green made a move to horror.

Notably, his four horror movies to date all came out between 2018 and 2023, and all belong to well-worn franchises from the genre’s history; namely, The Exorcist and Halloween. In all honesty, not all of these are particularly great, but the ones that aren’t good are kind of misfires in interesting ways, and do generally have some things to offer (well, sort of… if you're feeling charitable). Things might get a little negative, but this is a phase within Green’s career, following his first run of dramas, then his comedy spree, and then his second run of dramas, so it's worth exploring. He’s going back to the comedy/drama well with 2024’s Nutcrackers, so maybe this “quadrilogy” of horror movies will be it, for now. After all, his thirst for the genre could well rise from the dead, much like the villain of a continually profitable slasher movie series.

4 'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023)

Starring: Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Ellen Burstyn

Though it’s recent, it still feels as though The Exorcist: Believer could well be a contender for the undesirable distinction of worst horror movie of all time. It’s particularly lousy because it belongs to a legacy that did at least begin with something unfathomably great. 1973’s The Exorcist is one of those rare borderline-perfect horror movies, and one that works so exceptionally well as both a drama and something terrifying. The characters are compelling, the conflict is strong, and the way it slowly builds up its horror elements is riveting. The Exorcist: Believer was released 50 years after that original, brings back Ellen Burstyn in the role of Chris MacNeil, and generally makes sure to remind you of things about that movie every chance it gets, much to the detriment of what Believer actually is.

As for new ideas, The Exorcist: Believer itself seems to believe that two possessed girls will be scarier than one, and so that’s the central premise. There are two girls who are probably possessed. More characters get involved with the whole exorcising thing, and those behind the movie should’ve exercised their brains to come up with something better than a team of people from different religions assembling to do a group exorcism. The final act is laughable and the first two acts are deathly dull. It’s a pretty shoddy viewing experience all around, with the poor actors doing the best they can (it’s not enough). Of all the movies in The Exorcist series, this one might be the nadir, or at least very close to it.

3 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney

It’s not quite as terrible a horror movie as The Exorcist: Believer, but the horror flick David Gordon Green made the previous year, Halloween Ends, isn't much better. It capped off a trilogy of Halloween movies that he began in 2018, and though some might argue it’s not as laughable or ridiculous as the second film, it is less fun. There is an attempt to do something a bit different here, with most of the movie pivoting away from Michael Myers while centering on a new character who’s going down a somewhat dark path and could become a Michael Myers-like killer. But the film also seems unafraid to not deliver one final showdown between Michael and Laurie Strode, so that’s also jammed in there more than a little awkwardly.

What you get with Halloween Ends is indeed, hopefully, the end of Halloween as a series, perhaps for now. It leaps off in a strange direction while also retreading some familiar ground, and it fluctuates between being dull and bewildering. There are small glimpses of gruesome horror here that might be almost alarming on a pure gut level, and Jamie Lee Curtis is in this one more than the second movie (which kind of sidelined her), so maybe that’s something? But the good stuff to be mined out of Halloween Ends is pretty minimal, overall, and the depths to which you’ll have to dig make the whole activity not worth the effort.