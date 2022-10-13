Early in David Gordon Green’s career, many critics had him pegged as the heir apparent to Terrence Malick. Films like George Washington and All The Real Girls, with their homespun alchemy of country-fried poetry, rhapsodic camerawork, and unapologetic humanism, feel forged in the embers of seminal American heartland dramas like Badlands and Days of Thunder. All points of reference aside, even in the first phase of his now decade-spanning career, Green possessed an idiosyncratic directorial stamp all his own, as well as a proclivity for zigging where others expected him to zag.

Green was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and later went on to study film at University of North Carolina School of the Arts. There, Green worked alongside classmates (and, in some cases, future collaborators) like Jody Hill (Observe & Report), Jeff Nichols (Loving, Mud), and Craig Zobel (Compliance, The Hunt), all of whom would go on to help shape Southern indie cinema in the aughts. It was at film school that Green also met future comedy superstar Danny McBride; the two have since gone on to collaborate with Jody Hill on cult classic HBO comedy shows like Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones (for what it’s worth, McBride has also retained writing credits on every entry in Green’s re-imagined Halloween trilogy)

If you’re reading this attentively, you may be noticing a pattern: how does a former indie whiz kid who once got compared to Terrence Malick go on to make a low-down white trash bildungsroman like Eastbound & Down? Come to think of it, how did the guy who made the seething and ferocious small-town neo-noir Snow Angels also happen to make the cheerfully lowbrow stoner action-comedy Pineapple Express? Just who is David Gordon Green exactly, and what kind of movies is he interested in making?

David Gordon Green Would Rather Retire Than Be Pigeonholed

The answer to that latter question, at least, seems to be: all of them. Green is a true, voracious student of cinema, and has often alluded to the notion, in interviews, that he’d rather retire than get stuck making one kind of picture. Green’s first four features – George Washington and All The Real Girls, which are both tangentially about makeshift communities in the working-class South, and also darker, more Gothic works like Snow Angels and Undertow – are all of a piece with one another. They are rueful, often bittersweet character studies about lost and/or damaged individuals. Though these films undeniably have loose structural arcs – George Washington is about a friend group thrown into disarray when unexpected tragedy strikes, All The Real Girls is the tale of a small-town lothario, Snow Angels reckons with familial dysfunction and alcoholic delusion – they are almost entirely unconcerned with plot. Like Robert Altman, Green is in love with throwaway regional texture: even his first Halloween remake includes an entirely unnecessary but totally delightful scene in which two police officers debate the details of what exactly constitutes a Bahn Mi sandwich.

Pineapple Express Was Green's First Real Career Pivot

Green’s first real career pivot occurred with Pineapple Express, which, more than anything, bears the creative stamp of its star Seth Rogen and co-producer Judd Apatow. On paper, the film reads like a for-hire job, but Green manages to sneak in moments of disarming textural detail: a doomed family dinner, wacky musical montages, an elaborate explanation of an object known only as the Cross-Joint, etc. After Pineapple Express, Green seemed eager to embrace the mantle of goofball comedy director, signing on to direct his pal Danny McBride in Your Highness, a farcical fantasy that feels like Krull or The Beastmaster, but filtered through a hazy, bongwater-accented lens. Critics, unsurprisingly, hated Your Highness, though their predictable ire hardly seemed to bother Green or McBride. Next up was The Sitter, a zany, demented riff on Adventures In Babysitting that followed Jonah Hill on his very own After Hours-style adventure through a freaky funhouse version of N.Y.C. after dark.

Just when it seemed as though David Gordon Green was earning more comparisons to Bobby and Peter Farrelly than Terrence Malick, the director throw his audience another curveball. That curveball was Prince Avalanche, a lo-fi return to Green’s roots in which two road workers played by Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch bond and bicker while painting a stretch of fire-scorched road together. Suddenly, David Gordon Green the indie darling was back. This led to the psychologically pulverizing pulp thriller Joe – which, to this day, features one of Nicolas Cage’s most frightening performances – as well as the low-key, lovely Manglehorn, in which Al Pacino talks to a cat, makes keys for a living, and romances a bank teller played by Holly Hunter.

Green Refuses to Stop Reinventing His Career

Over the years, the re-invention has continued: Green dabbled in prestige Oscar bait with Our Brand Is Crisis, got an excellent performance out of Jake Gyllenhaal in the inspirational drama Stronger, effectively served as the co-director of three of HBO’s most memorably nasty recent comedies alongside Jody Hill, and successfully revived John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise. Somehow, in spite of his prolific nature and increasingly busy schedule, Green has even found time to do some acting: he has a memorable cameo alongside his Joe star Nic Cage in this year’s lighthearted Meta satire The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, and he will also be making an appearance in this year’s forthcoming Bones And All (fun fact: Green and Bones And All director Luca Guadagnino are friends in real life, and Green was even long attached to a remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria, a project that Guadagnino eventually got off the ground).

What is it that compels Green towards shedding his artistic skin every few years? Where does this restlessness come from? Why has Green refused to go the route of directors like Wes Anderson and Guillermo Del Toro, who are often accused by their detractors of repeatedly making a version of the same movie? Unlike these aforementioned filmmakers, who obsessively return to an established set of themes in film after film, Green seems to view every new undertaking as a new challenge. He’s hardly worried about ruffling the feathers of franchise purists with something like last year’s divisive sequel Halloween Kills: if anything, Green seems to welcome divergent, even polarized opinions. There is a hypnotic roughness to Green’s filmmaking style that can register, to the untrained eye, as unpolished. A more accurate read would be that Green is a genuinely experimental filmmaker who enjoys playing with audience expectations. He will never lapse into self-parody or fall off the proverbial map, because there is no one, easily-predicted type of David Gordon Green movie: only the film he feels like making next.

Speaking of: Green already has his next project all mapped out. After Halloween Ends – the final chapter in his re-imagined trilogy – Green will tackle another canonical horror property, by taking on an updated version of William Friedkin’s The Exorcist for Blumhouse. As for whether or not this mainstream endeavor will serve as a pathway for Green to make something smaller, less mainstream, and more personal, who's to say? All we know is that we will follow Green, wherever he goes. Our moviegoing landscape is a more exciting and unpredictable place for having him in it.