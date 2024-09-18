The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with director David Gordon Green and the Janson Brothers for Nutcrackers at TIFF 2024.

With massive horror franchises under his belt and a handful of belly-laugh comedy gems, audiences need not forget that few filmmakers can deliver delicate, grounded characters to the big screen like David Gordon Green. Now he's bringing headliner Ben Stiller along for the ride in Nutcrackers. Of course, we love Stiller for "Name-Your-Seminal-Comedy-Classic-Here," but it's important to remember his work in pictures like Permanent Midnight, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Greenberg. Teaming Stiller with Green is sure to bring humor and earnestness to film audiences everywhere.

Nutcrackers follows strait-laced and work-obsessed executive Mike (Stiller) as he finds himself caring for his four orphaned nephews in rural Ohio after a terrible accident. Initially a temporary arrangement, it evolves into a metamorphic experience for him, challenging his priorities and deepening family bonds.

Director Green and first-time actors the Janson Brothers swung by the Collider studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL to talk with Steve Weintraub to chat about the world premiere of Nutcrackers at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Together, the group discussed improvising and cussing with Stiller, the joy of filmmaking, and backing away from the Hollywood franchise machine to make something a bit more personal and grounded. You can watch the full interview at TIFF in the video above or read the conversation transcript below.

What's In A Name?

"It’s a movie that kind of kicks you in the nuts."

COLLIDER: We are here with the cast and David Gordon Green for Nutcracker — Nutcrackers.

DAVID GORDON GREEN: Plural. We’ve got four nutcrackers right here. It was a controversial conversation. Is it The Nutcracker? Should it be Nutcracker? Nutcrackers? Should we call it The Nutcracker’s Mustache? A Much Better Nutcracker? We went through a lot of title ideas on this one.

Actually, that's one of my questions. I was gonna ask you how much debate there is behind the scenes when you're picking a title because the title is so important, and no one really talks about the importance of it.

GREEN: It was a lot of conversation. It's kind of the fun of it as you're trying to think of what captures the spirit of the movie best. I felt like if you put in “the” people might be confused and think it was gonna be The Nutcracker. Nutcrackers sounded like kind of the right vibe for this movie. It’s a movie that kind of kicks you in the nuts.

HOMER JANSON: And there are four nutcrackers in it.

After Four Horror Films In A Row, It Was Time For Something New

David, you've been working in the horror genre for a little while and in this, there's no killing, no murder. It's so different. Talk a little bit about why you wanted to make this film. Was it a result of spending so much time in darker places?

GREEN: I think so. Any time I spend a consistent amount of time in a genre, I wanna mix it up a little bit. Honestly, it's just a chance to do something different. You get these little moments in your career when you find yourself in a flow. If I went through a studio comedy phase, then I'd jump back into a Prince Avalanche and make a movie in the woods for 14 days with my friends. After running four horror films in a row and dealing with the darkness and the hard-hitting headlines and the headaches of the world around me, I just thought maybe this is a moment for movies to do something a little different.

Everyone out there watching will not have seen this movie yet, so how have you been describing the film to friends and family?

HOMER JANSON: I haven't seen the movie all the way through still. I saw, like, the first hour and 30 minutes, but I'm still waiting to watch the last 20 minutes because we had to go backstage. But it was a very David movie. It's just like George Washington and All the Real Girls — I just watched them a couple of months ago. You could see some parts of it are still like, “Oh, that was David's idea,” like little like trinkets and stuff rolling down the hill, and it’s still a little bit like a horror movie, but still comical. Ben [Stiller] is doing it, and everything is so funny. It's just a very fun comedy drama.

John Hughes Inspired David Gordon Green on 'Nutcrackers'

I think we should also touch on the fact that you guys have never made a movie before. Do you want to say more of what it's about, like why Ben Stiller and who he plays?

GREEN: In my head, it was kind of triggering a lot of movies that I grew up with in the ‘80s, and following into the tropes. Movies like the Kenny Rogers movie Six Pack about the race car driver who takes care of the orphan kids, the young Anthony Michael Hall, and young Diane Lane — great movie. Movies like Kidco about the kids who started the manure business. There are a lot of films that I was inspired by and a lot of John Hughes movies like Uncle Buck and even young Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I felt like he was a raw talent. He was a kid who still picked his nose, not a kid who was so polished and perfect that he felt like Hollywood had done their manicure. So the idea was to take some of the tropes of those films that I love so much and then kind of combo the blockbuster bubblegum with the artsy-fartsy and land somewhere in the middle, or the best of both worlds.

One of the things that people might not know is you guys filmed at your house in your town, and you had a pretty large movie star there with you doing these things. For the four of you, what surprised you about making a movie that you didn't expect going in?

HOMER JANSON: The fact that there were 80 people at our house was very surprising. I had never seen that many people at our house. And the way everybody was in their place, and everybody was in chaos, but still super organized, was very surprising. It was really crazy.

ULYSSES JANSON: We were just all having tons of fun on the movie set. It wasn’t really us making a movie, it was just us just having fun and filming us. It was just amazing.

ARLO JANSON: I was just really excited to see Ben.

The Janson Brothers Couldn't Believe Ben Stiller Was Real

How many Ben Stiller movies had you seen prior to meeting him, and who was the most excited of your friends that you were going to be spending time with Ben?

ATLAS JANSON: Like five? I don't know.

HOMER JANSON: We've seen around, like, five of his movies before. We've seen all the Night at the Museum's movies, of course, because those are huge and really funny. And then I think we saw Meet The Fockers a couple of times before and different movies like that with him in it. And then when we saw him, we were like, “Oh, wow! It's Ben!” And then we were like, “Oh, he's a real person,” and we were hugging him and stuff. You realize those people in movies are just normal people like us, and just, “Let's hug them and tell them stories.”

Was there someone in your life who was incredibly excited?

ULYSSES JANSON: It was actually one of my ballet classmates’ dad was super excited. He was like, “Can I meet him in person?” He was just having such a fun time because he was in the movie, but he was one of the background people. He was like, “I got a good glimpse of Ben!” He was just having the best time ever.

'70s and '80s Movies Inspired Green to Shoot on 35mm

Well, something that's really cool is you guys shot this on 35mm. I'm not sure if you're aware, but like a lot of movies are made with digital cameras now. What is it like to shoot on 35 now? Is it difficult? Do line producers say, “Let's not do that?” How does that work? For you guys, what was it like shooting with those cameras where every moment counts?

HOMER JANSON: Of course, it was like, “Let's get our lines right. Let's make every take count.” And I feel like they should do that with more movies so actors do that, instead of the digital. Everything was super organized and chaotic like I was saying, but still, with loading and unloading the camera film, everything was super cool to watch. Just the engineering of the camera was super cool.

GREEN: I've done a lot of work on 35 and a lot of digital work, and for this movie, I just thought it was an opportunity to, again, take that inspiration of the ‘70s and ‘80s movies — The Bad News Bears — that I love, and adding that little bit of grit and grain to it because the world we're talking about is so intimate yet emotionally epic. So, shooting it widescreen and shooting it 35 and making those kinds of choices help something that could be considered a small movie and theme. It's not an epic superhero type of content, it's a Christmas movie about an uncle from the big city hanging out with his crazy, rambunctious nephews on the farm. But to be able to find something that felt inviting in that way and we could capture the magic hour in that way…

Also, just for me as a director, I'm gonna have to have a lot more thoughtful conversations and get consideration about what the scene is gonna be. We didn't even have a dolly on the movie; we’re on a tripod and a camera, and here we go! So, it was workshopped very thoroughly. These guys did their homework and really handled themselves like professionals. This was the first time they'd ever been in front of a camera, and it was just fun to be able to try to capture who they are rather than say, “Here's this character that is so far from you.” This is really taking not just their home, not just their hearts, but feeling like a film family. So, the smaller the crew was, the more intimate the experience could be, and honestly, the funnier I think it could be because we all trusted each other and we could talk a lot of shit, too.

The Janson Brothers on Improvising Scenes with Ben Stiller

“Yes, I get to shoot this scene!”

I can only imagine. How much did you guys improvise on set versus sticking to the script? I'm sure you had a script, but obviously, you're going to find so much in the moment.

GREEN: Talk about the birds and the bees conversation in the movie because I don't care how many times I've seen it or been in the editing room playing with it, it makes me laugh so hard just seeing how you guys communicated with Ben on that.

HOMER JANSON: Most of that scene was just improv, and then we were trying to follow the script and still be in the moment but say a bunch of improv, and that's what made it funnier. Atlas and Arlo and Uly were actually kind of learning, as well, and we were paying attention. We were actually writing stuff down in our little notebooks. Arlo was a star in that, and every night he would go to bed saying, “Man, that was a fun scene to shoot.”

ULYSSES JANSON: Arlo was most definitely the one that was most in it. He was having the best time ever just filming that scene and improvising.

HOMER JANSON: We have to agree; that was probably one of our favorite scenes to shoot.

A Liberating Spirit with a Little Vulgarity

So you see the script; what day did you have circled because you could not wait to film something, and was there any day that you had, like, “How are we filming this?”

HOMER JANSON: I kinda like it to be a surprise, so I didn't usually look at the schedule until the day that it came. So then I looked at what I was doing that day, and I was like, “Yes, I get to shoot this scene!” Because we had read the script the day before we started shooting, and I was like, “Oh, we're gonna get to shoot that scene tomorrow, you guys!” It was kind of a surprise each day.

GREEN: I found that every time there was an opportunity for profanity that the kids would get really excited because they could cuss and not get in trouble. So, that was fun. Every time that there would be a scene where they could use a little vulgarity there was a liberating spirit to that.

For me personally, the dance sequence outside. It was 17 degrees, and these kids are in costumes, and it's at night, and there were a lot of things that I had a great apprehension about. “Can we pull off a scene that feels as big and epic as it is in my head, but shoot it on the streets of their town, and in this weather?” It was really cold and we wanted to be thoughtful of trying to make a very ambitious movie but in a way that didn't drive everybody crazy.

When I was watching last night, I could see your breath, and I was like, “Oh, they are filming in the cold. They don't have the budget for CGI breath, so this is really cold outside.”

HOMER JANSON: In the scene where Ben fell in the pond, it was only 10 degrees out, and they had to break the ice before he fell in. He did all of his own stunts, and we were all super impressed. And then, of course, our next thought was, “Can we get in there?”

I like talking about the editing room because it's where it all comes together. How did this film possibly change in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

GREEN: Colin Patton, the editor I've worked with since I met him as an assistant editor on Pineapple Express, is just an amazing, thoughtful editor who has the sense of emotion and sense of humor that I respond to. So, the editing process on this movie, obviously, was so much amazing footage, and a lot of experimental, like, “Let's try this. Does it go too far? Is this too crude? Is this too emotional?” Whatever it was, it was finding the balance in it so that we could make a movie that feels really inviting and familiar in some respects so that it's relatable to a large audience, but then also make sure it's personal enough and eccentric enough so that it feels like it has this collective signature on it. It's a movie that uniquely could be made by this group of collaborators.

The Janson Brothers Got Bit By The Acting Bug

I totally get it. Did this give you the acting bug where you guys are now like, “Oh, we want to do something else?”

ULYSSES JANSON: Most definitely.

[Laughs] That was very fast.

ULYSSES JANSON: It was just such an amazing experience seeing everyone on film, shooting a film, everyone together doing their part. It was just so amazing to see everyone do stuff. Like David, it was just so amazing to see him do all of his directing, and then Ben act. It was just amazing. I loved it.

HOMER JANSON: Before the movie and we had any word of it, all of us when we did The Nutcracker or any performances before this, all of us, of course, wanted the part where we got to dress up and act like something crazy and act goofy and stuff in the shows. Then for acting, you can act like a different person completely every single different time. So, we had the acting bug before, but that was like a shot of espresso for it. So, now it's going full throttle.

David, I have to ask you, I read that you're working or will be working with Don Johnson. Am I wrong about this?

GREEN: You know what? That came out again recently. Don and I were developing this thing many years ago as a series for him, and I haven't heard anything about it for a number of years. I guess that must have been in a headline that someone caught a little late. But sure, man. I love him. We had a great time on Eastbound & Down, and I've always talked about doing something together, so maybe we'll dust off Score and get it kickin’ one of these days.

