Ever since the debut of the first season of Stranger Things in 2016, David Harbour’s character of Detective Jim Hopper has become one of the most iconic symbols of the show. While it was hardly Harbour’s breakout role, as he had many credits to his name beforehand, it was seen as a major step forward for someone who had mostly played background characters and supporting roles.

Harbour has seen plenty of success since, as he's subsequently begun appearing in more things due to the continued popularity of Stranger Things. These are David Harbour's 10 best movies, ranked.

10 'Extraction' (2020)

Extraction is one of Netflix’s most popular original action movies. While the first film hardly features the same amount of rip-roaring fight scenes as its follow-up Extraction 2, Netflix viewers were gifted with one terrific blowout between Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake and David Harbour’s character Gaspar.

Harbour captures the same amount of physicality that Hemsworth does, and their one-on-one brawl manages to be just as exciting as some of the larger setpieces. Harbour seems like he’s the only antagonist with a real sense of charisma that isn’t just another mindless goon.

9 'Kinsey' (2004)

Kinsey took on the real life of the groundbreaking work done by Professor Robert Kinsey (Liam Neeson), an American sexologist who did excessive research into human sexuality and the nature of intimacy. These topics were considered so controversial in the mid-20th century that most researchers avoided them entirely, and Kinsey received blowback from many of his colleagues and family members.

Despite the support of his wife (Laura Linney), other family members like Robert (Harbour) were more skeptical regarding his intentions and how the research will impact their family’s legacy.

8 'No Sudden Move' (2021)

Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move is the perfect example of an ensemble crime movie, as it tosses in a ton of beloved character actors and lets each of them distinguish themselves. The film follows the exploits of the gangsters Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle) and Ronald Russo (Benicio Del Toro) as their employer betrays them in Detroit during the 1950s.

Harbour has a particularly memorable role as the cowardly GM accountant Matt Wertz. He has to work alongside his captors to save his family from being executed by the erratic gangster Charley (Kieran Culkin).

7 'Black Mass' (2015)

While Johnny Depp spent the majority of his 21st-century filmography wearing goofy masks and wearing excessive makeup, the 2015 crime thriller Black Mass proved that he was still the same dramatic actor that had appeared in crime epics like Donnie Brasco and Blow. The film follows the exploits of the gangster Whitey Bulger (Depp) and his alliance with FBI Agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton).

Harbour co-stars as Connolly’s underling John Morris, who is skeptical of his boss’ alliance with a gangster and fears their conspiracy will be discovered.

6 'A Walk Among the Tombstones' (2014)

Compared to the more over-the-top action movies that Liam Neeson starred in after the success of Taken, A Walk Among The Tombstones is a much more stripped-down and serious detective movie. Neeson stars as the regretful private investigator Matthew Scudder, who reluctantly agrees to investigate a new kidnapping case as he reflects upon the mistakes in his past.

Harbour appears as Ray, a ruthless kidnapper who makes the mistake of letting Scudder gain the upper hand. Their final brawl goes to some violent extremes and proves that Harbour could hold his own against Neeson.

5 'End of Watch' (2012)

End of Watch is a very different type of “buddy cop” movie; the film is told in a docudrama style as it recounts the friendship between the Los Angeles Police Officers Brian Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Miguel Zavala (Michael Peña).

It’s a gritty film that takes a realistic look at the violence of the streets of L.A., as is evident when Taylor and Zavalas’ colleague Officer Van Hauser (Harbour) is violently wounded, leaving his partner isolated. Even though he’s only briefly in the film, Harbour succeeds in making Hauser a likable character whose death feels like a tragedy.

4 'State of Play' (2009)

State of Play follows the hard-working journalists Cal McAffrey (Russel Crowe) and Della Frye (Rachel McAdams) as they investigate a report by the disgraced Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck) regarding corruption within the military contractor PointCorp and its association with the United States military’s overseas operations.

Although the film simplifies many of the events in the original miniseries on which it was based, the remake of State of Play examines real ongoing issues involving America’s agreements with defense contractors. Harbour has a particularly shady role as one of PointCorp’s employees.

3 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Brokeback Mountain is one of the most influential films of the 21st century and served as a breakthrough moment in representation. The Western drama follows the two ranchers, Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), falling in love throughout their work together, herding animals.

Harbour appears as Randall Malone, a man Jack befriends when he attempts to live a “straight” life with his wife, Lureen Newsome (Anne Hathaway). Randall becomes more than a friend when Jack realizes he’s also gay, and they share a brief affair.

2 'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Revolutionary Road is one of the most damning, cynical examinations of the idealized version of the 1950s “All-American” suburban lifestyle ever seen on film. The film follows the combative relationship between the idealistic businessman Frank Wheeler (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his wife April (Kate Winslet) as they attempt to escape the confines of their community’s expectations and attempt to live extraordinary lives.

Ironically, April has a passionate affair with the seemingly “normal” man Shep Campbell (Harbour). Harbour brings a lot of decency and empathy to the role, as Shep appreciates April instead of ignoring her life Frank does.

1 'Violent Night' (2022)

The concept of Santa Claus being a disgruntled action star in the middle of a Die Hard-esque scenario is such a ridiculous idea that only an actor as unique as Harbour could pull it off. Violent Night follows a depressed version of St. Nick, who becomes trapped in a house taken over by burglars and must use his Christmas magic to beat them all to a pulp.

Harbour’s Hellboymovie may not have worked out in his favor, but Violent Night more than satisfies his interest in R-Rated fantasy action comedies.

