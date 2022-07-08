Every actor has their process. And certainly, some processes are more intense than others. There are countless on-set stories of the dramatic lengths that actors have gone to get into character — either physically, mentally, or both. And the most notorious can become the stuff of legend. But in recent years, method acting has also been a greater source of criticism, particularly with a few high-profile performers coming forward to criticize the process. Only a few months ago, Mads Mikkelsen railed against the style, calling it "bullshit" and "insanity." Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson detailed his own distaste with what's often called The Method, explaining in an interview with Collider that acting is not something you're supposed to come into and get "harmed." Now, in a recent interview, David Harbour has spoken against method acting, going so far as to call it "dangerous," notably as it relates to young actors and his experiences.

During his conversation with GQ magazine, Harbour detailed a story from his past where he explored "The Method" when he took on the role of Macbeth. The Stranger Things actor said that, because of that training, he contemplated hurting or killing an animal to understand the Shakesperean character and live vicariously through that experience. Thankfully, he didn't, but looking back on it now, he recognizes how "silly" and outright "dangerous" it was to even have those thoughts for the sake of acting. Furthermore, Harbour doesn't believe such a process will actually "produce good work," despite a noted history of acclaimed actors producing extraordinary performances using The Method.

Here's how Harbour explained it in his confessional interview:

"When I was younger — it's so embarrassing — but I remember playing that famous Scottish King. And being like, 'I'm gonna kill a cat' or something: 'I'm gonna go murder something to know what it feels like to murder.' I didn't actually do it, obviously. Not only is that [method acting] stuff silly, it's dangerous, and it actually doesn't produce good work."

Though it's ultimately subjective as far as whether or not the work is actually good or worth the intensive effort put forth to bring these performances to the stage or screen, Harbour's comments hint at the long history of actors earning more attention for the drastic or near-disastrous lengths they went to in order to bring them to the masses. Certainly, there are noteworthy examples of actors who have done extreme things in the name of The Method and actually produced incredible work, notably Daniel Day-Lewis, whom the interviewer mentions. While the Hellboy star notes that the retired Oscar winner is "an extraordinary actor who I'm captivated and fascinated by," he also notes that "when he explains his process, it sounds like nonsense to me." Ultimately, The Method is a world of acting that Harbour has been critical of before and will likely remain critical of in the future—and if you've watched him in Stranger Things, you know he produces great work without it.

There are still several famous actors who've made a point to continue practicing The Method, including Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jared Leto. Additionally, while not outright method, Jeremy Strong has earned notice for the extreme lengths he has gone to get into character for his recent acclaimed performances. But especially as stories of inappropriate on-set behavior are more likely to earn scorn over intrigue these days, The Method is also more likely than ever to earn ire from established performers. Harbour is only the latest actor to speak out against The Method and how it can corrupt actors' minds in extreme, outlandish, and ultimately senseless ways.

You can catch Harbour in Season 4 of Stranger Things available now on Netflix.

